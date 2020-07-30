Diesel in Delhi is now cheaper by Rs 8.36 per/litre, people on Twitter respond with memes

People outside Delhi are now demanding a drop in fuel prices as well. People outside Delhi are now demanding a drop in fuel prices as well.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Thursday that the rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel was being reduced to 16.75 per cent from 30 per cent, as a result of which its price would fall by Rs 8.36 per/litre. The decision sparked a debate online with some saying other states needed to do the same.

The Delhi government’s decision reduced the price of diesel from Rs 82 to Rs 73.64 and prompted many to share their views. As Rs 8.36 trended, there were comments from people asking why other states couldn’t take similar decisions.

Here’s how people reacted to the news:

CM Arvind Kejriwal reduces diesel price in Delhi by reducing taxes, leading to a reduction of Rs. 8.36 per litre. People in other states to their CM : pic.twitter.com/aPvbywbDtr — aavi chari (@aestheticAAVI) July 30, 2020

CM Arvind Kejriwal reduces diesel price in Delhi by reducing taxes, leading to a reduction of Rs. 8.36 per litre. People in other states to their CM: pic.twitter.com/TCqSvxU83o — Vishal Kumar (@i_mmense) July 30, 2020

CM Arvind Kejriwal reduces diesel price in Delhi by reducing taxes, leading to a reduction of Rs. 8.36 per litre. Other state leaders think, we use this👇🏻 for transport pic.twitter.com/xuCBN1uyIo — Souvik Nag (@SouvikNag_tatai) July 30, 2020

Huge relief for #AamAadmi @ArvindKejriwal Price of Diesel in Delhi reduced by ₹8.36 per litre.#AKReducesDieselPrices

Le Delhiites pic.twitter.com/jkgYVDcxeO — NASAR AHMED (@nasarahmedji) July 30, 2020

Delhi charges lowest VAT on diesel across India. Kejriwal works for people!#AKReducesDieselPrices pic.twitter.com/nziWx2ZIUK — Rahul Tavar (@RahulTavar_) July 30, 2020

Diesel Price in Delhi Cut by Rs 8.36 Per Litre. Le* everyone right now: pic.twitter.com/yCufZBdoTs — Saha Nilanjana (@SahaNilanjana1) July 30, 2020

#delhidiesel #ArvindKejriwal

After cut diesel price rate 8 rs 36 paisa

Meanwhile : kejriwal reaction pic.twitter.com/uKCBkJ573Q — Er.Rohit Pal (@Pal683Pal) July 30, 2020

In May, the Delhi government had increased VAT from 27 per cent to 30 per cent on petrol and 16.75 per cent to 30 per cent on diesel. The decision was taken to generate revenue as the economy had to come to a complete halt due to the lockdown.

