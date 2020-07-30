scorecardresearch
Diesel in Delhi is now cheaper by Rs 8.36 per/litre, people on Twitter respond with memes

The Delhi government's decision reduced the price of diesel from Rs 82 to Rs 73.64 and prompted many to share their views on social media.

Published: July 30, 2020 5:42:05 pm
delhi, delhi diesel price, arvind kejriwal, delhi vat cut diesel, delhi diesel price rs 8.36, fuel price memes, indian express People outside Delhi are now demanding a drop in fuel prices as well.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Thursday that the rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel was being reduced to 16.75 per cent from 30 per cent, as a result of which its price would fall by Rs 8.36 per/litre. The decision sparked a debate online with some saying other states needed to do the same.

The Delhi government’s decision reduced the price of diesel from Rs 82 to Rs 73.64 and prompted many to share their views. As Rs 8.36 trended, there were comments from people asking why other states couldn’t take similar decisions.

Here’s how people reacted to the news:

In May, the Delhi government had increased VAT from 27 per cent to 30 per cent on petrol and 16.75 per cent to 30 per cent on diesel. The decision was taken to generate revenue as the economy had to come to a complete halt due to the lockdown.

