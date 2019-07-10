Did Dhoni cry after getting run-out? Twitterati feel so

Soon after India lost the semi-finals against New Zealand by 18 runs at Manchester, a video of MS Dhoni’s dejected look went viral on the internet. Assuming that he was crying after getting run-out at a crucial juncture, emotional reactions poured in for the former Indian captain on Twitter. Many called it “heartbreaking” to see Dhoni cry.

Even though the semi-final match between India and New Zealand left Indian fans disappointed, the performance of MS Dhoni was like a soothing balm to many. The batsman displayed immense grit and determination to cover up for the initial setback in the game, where India lost three wickets within six runs.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Dhoni’s reaction:

That was really hard to watch, He actually cried #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/kYekW3oGu8 — Blah Blah (@dahlek_) July 10, 2019

You know what MS Dhoni’s greatest achievement is ?

That at 5 for 3, 1.25 billion people still believed.#CWC19 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/GMACgu2IGE — राणाजी (@RANAJI__5) July 10, 2019

The person who taught us never to give up in any situation ❤️ Love you forever @msdhoni ❤️❤️#Dhoni

pic.twitter.com/vsGf5u7jhR — Ashikaa 🍃 (@its_ashikaa) July 10, 2019