Toggle Menu
Did Dhoni cry after getting run-out? Twitterati feel sohttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/did-dhoni-cry-after-getting-run-out-twitterati-feel-so-5824223/

Did Dhoni cry after getting run-out? Twitterati feel so

Assuming that he was crying after getting run-out at a crucial juncture,  emotional reactions poured in for the former Indian captain on Twitter. Many called it "heartbreaking" to see Dhoni cry.

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. (File)

Soon after India lost the semi-finals against New Zealand by 18 runs at Manchester, a video of MS Dhoni’s dejected look went viral on the internet. Assuming that he was crying after getting run-out at a crucial juncture,  emotional reactions poured in for the former Indian captain on Twitter. Many called it “heartbreaking” to see Dhoni cry.

Even though the semi-final match between India and New Zealand left Indian fans disappointed, the performance of MS Dhoni was like a soothing balm to many. The batsman displayed immense grit and determination to cover up for the initial setback in the game, where India lost three wickets within six runs.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Dhoni’s reaction:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Here is how cricket fans reacted to India’s fall of wickets against New Zealand
2 ‘Khamosh’: Fans vent their ire as Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Jadeja with ‘wink’ emoji
3 As India crashes out of World Cup 2019, here’s how fans let their feelings out