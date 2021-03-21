scorecardresearch
‘Diabolically clever’: Anand Mahindra shares video of modified truck used to ‘smuggle alcohol’

In the 1.30-minute clip, police personnel can be seen monitoring the opening of a concealed cabinet packed with liquor bottles.

March 21, 2021 6:02:52 pm
Anand Mahindra Secret Drawer Truck Hide Liquor, Anand Mahindra tweet, Anand Mahindra trending, Anand Mahindra twitter, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the post has been retweeted over 1,000 times.

A video of a pickup truck purportedly being used to smuggle alcohol has gone viral on social media. The clip, which has garnered over 1.5 lakh views, was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra, who seemed quite impressed with the modification.

“Diabolically clever. Gives a whole new meaning to the word ‘Payload!’” tweeted Mahindra while sharing the video. However, he further tweeted that such modification would not be a part of his products. “But I assure you this kind of innovation was not part of the design brief for the pickup truck Product Development team at our research centre, nor will it EVER be!”

In the 1.30-minute clip, the police are seen monitoring the opening of a concealed cabinet that is packed with liquor bottles. The video concludes with the alcohol being seized by the police department.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the post has been retweeted over 1,000 times.

“Ingenious! If only he channelized his ingenuity towards something useful and legal,” tweeted a person, while another wrote, “Wouldn’t have been possible to catch this without an insider tip I’m sure.

