‘Diabolically clever’: Anand Mahindra shares video of modified truck used to ‘smuggle alcohol’

Since being shared online, the post has been retweeted over 1,000 times.

A video of a pickup truck purportedly being used to smuggle alcohol has gone viral on social media. The clip, which has garnered over 1.5 lakh views, was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra, who seemed quite impressed with the modification.

“Diabolically clever. Gives a whole new meaning to the word ‘Payload!’” tweeted Mahindra while sharing the video. However, he further tweeted that such modification would not be a part of his products. “But I assure you this kind of innovation was not part of the design brief for the pickup truck Product Development team at our research centre, nor will it EVER be!”

In the 1.30-minute clip, the police are seen monitoring the opening of a concealed cabinet that is packed with liquor bottles. The video concludes with the alcohol being seized by the police department.

Watch the video here:

Diabolically clever. Gives a whole new meaning to the word ‘Payload!’ But I assure you this kind of innovation was not part of the design brief for the pickup truck Product Development team at our research centre, nor will it EVER be! 😊 pic.twitter.com/JMqZN0VDAx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 19, 2021

“Ingenious! If only he channelized his ingenuity towards something useful and legal,” tweeted a person, while another wrote, “Wouldn’t have been possible to catch this without an insider tip I’m sure.

An eye-opener that will alert the concerned authorities in all states. — vibgyorss (@vibgyor_Premila) March 19, 2021

Sir… potential designer for your R&D team.😊 — Neeraj Kumar Verma (@nkvneeraj1) March 19, 2021

Ingenious! If only he channelized his ingenuity towards something useful and legal… — Arpana M (@m_arpana) March 19, 2021

Cheers!! Wouldn’t have been possible to catch this without a insider tip I’m sure 😁😁 — Vishal Sharma (@Vishaal1610) March 19, 2021

folks binge watching Narcos and doing some best practice sharing I guess — sushant (@Stupefaction_Ba) March 19, 2021