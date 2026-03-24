‘Dhurandhar mode on’: Delhi Police’s witty road safety post featuring Rakesh Bedi goes viral

Dhurandhar 2 is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office, smashing milestones at a remarkable pace. In just five days since its release, the film has already gone past the Rs 500-crore mark in India, securing its spot among the fastest-grossing films in recent times.

Amid the film’s massive success, an unexpected but delightful crossover has grabbed attention online. Tapping into the movie’s widespread popularity, the Delhi Police recently used one of its popular characters to deliver an important road safety message – and fans seem to be loving the creative approach.

On their official Instagram page, the Delhi Police shared a light-hearted animated poster featuring Rakesh Bedi’s character Jameel Jamali. In the image, he is seen smiling while holding a helmet, alongside the tagline, “Bachcha hai tu mera yeh le helmet pehen (You’re like my child, wear a helmet).”