‘Dhurandhar mode on’: Delhi Police’s witty road safety post featuring Rakesh Bedi goes viral

Dhurandhar 2 is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office, smashing milestones at a remarkable pace. In just five days since its release, the film has already gone past the Rs 500-crore mark in India, securing its spot among the fastest-grossing films in recent times.
Amid the film’s massive success, an unexpected but delightful crossover has grabbed attention online. Tapping into the movie’s widespread popularity, the Delhi Police recently used one of its popular characters to deliver an important road safety message – and fans seem to be loving the creative approach.
On their official Instagram page, the Delhi Police shared a light-hearted animated poster featuring Rakesh Bedi’s character Jameel Jamali. In the image, he is seen smiling while holding a helmet, alongside the tagline, “Bachcha hai tu mera yeh le helmet pehen (You’re like my child, wear a helmet).”
The caption maintained the same playful tone, stating, “Helmet Pehnega tabhi Syana banega Mera bachcha (You’ll become wise only if you wear a helmet, my child).”
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The post struck a chord with social media users, who quickly filled the comments section with appreciation for the engaging campaign. Jio Studios reacted with, “Jameel mamu ki sunn le, bacche! (Listen to Uncle Jameel, kid!)” while one user suggested, “Wrong side se jo drive aur ride karte hai unke liye bhi kuch karo (Do something for those who drive and ride on the wrong side as well).”
Another fan wrote, “Delhi police going full Dhurandhar mode.” Someone else commented, “Delhi police giving tough competition to Mumbai police.”
This isn’t the first time the blockbuster has inspired creative tributes. Recently, Amul also joined the celebrations with a quirky doodle featuring Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh.
The film serves as a sequel to the much-loved Dhurandhar, which hit theatres in December 2025 with a star-studded cast including Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Madhavan. The second instalment brings back most of the original cast and continues the story of an undercover Indian intelligence officer who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terrorist plot targeting India.