Ranveer Singh’s Hamza reunites with Yalina in viral ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ‘alternate ending’; fans debate emotional climax: WATCH

It’s been over a month since Dhurandhar 2 released, and even after breaking almost all of the box office records, it continues to baffle moviegoers. The ending of Dhurandhar 2 has sparked discussion among audiences. Spoilers here for whoever has not watched the movie yet. At the end of the Ranveer Singh-led movie, Singh’s character Hamza is seen to leave Pakistan without his wife Yalina (Sara Arjun) and his kid. In the last few moments of the movie, you see Hamza standing right outside his native home in Punjab in a suit and a red turban. But instead of reuniting with his mother and sister, he chooses to stay hidden. He watches his mother and sister from a distance and is shown to be in a dilemma of losing both his worlds because of his mission.

Now, a new viral AI video reflects on the film’s final moments – it reimagines Hamza reuniting with Yalina, embracing her in a moment of emotional closure that many viewers felt was missing.

Swapna Kumar Panda uploaded the video on X along with the caption, “After huge public demand, Dhurandhar 2 makers decided to add a scene of Yalina meeting Hamza.”

The original ending of Dhurandhar 2 was set on Arijit Singh’s song ‘Phir Se’ but the AI viral video’s alternate ending features a different song, taking ‘Phir’ as the main focus here as well.

Watch the video:

After huge public demand, Dhurandhar 2 makers decided to add a scene of Yalina meeting Hamza. pic.twitter.com/XtlDcICJrB — Swapna Kumar Panda (@swapnakpanda) April 22, 2026

The video has gone viral with lakhs of views, and many are taking to the comments to share their reactions to it. One user wrote, “We all wanted that.” Another user commented, “Damn, this is insanely good for an AI-generated video. Give it a few years, and we’re watching full movies made by AI.”

A third person added, “If Aditya Dhar Sir won’t make Dhurandhar 3, we will make it.” A fourth individual wrote, “Well, I thought he would do what Shah Rukh Khan did to Shilpa Shetty in Baazigar, but no, even AI follows Aditya Dhar’s vision.”

‘Dhurandhar 2’ box office

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, seems to be slowing down at the box office after a stellar run. On Monday, the film recorded its lowest single-day collection since release, bringing in just Rs 1.62 crore. Even so, its overall numbers remain massive.

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After 34 days in theatres, the film’s India total stands at Rs 1,339.76 crore gross and Rs 1,119.29 crore net, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film ever domestically. That said, it still trails Pushpa 2: The Rule, helmed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, which continues to hold the all-time domestic record with Rs 1,234 crore – about Rs 115 crore ahead of Dhurandhar 2’s current net tally.

Dhurandhar 2’s overseas run has slowed too, adding only Rs 54 lakh on Tuesday, taking the international total to Rs 422 crore. Combined with its domestic gross, the film’s worldwide earnings now stand at Rs 1,761.76 crore.

The film hit theatres on March 19 and has been on a historic run ever since.

Disclaimer: This article discusses a viral video based on social media trends and fan speculation which has not been independently verified. As this content features AI-generated imagery, please note that these visuals are synthetic and were created for informational and entertainment purposes. The views and fan reactions expressed here are for a general audience and do not represent professional cinematic or financial analysis.