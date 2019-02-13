‘Sundara Gendana’, Dhoti-clad players, Sanskrit commentary give desi twist to Varanasi cricket tournament

With players clad in dhoti-kurta and Sanskrit commentary in the background, the Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vidyalaya organised a fascinating 10-over tournament match on the occasion of its 75th founding year. Various Sanskrit students and scholars from across Varanasi took part in the game to showcase their talent. From players, umpires to commentators, each wore a traditional attire to the game.

The exclusive cricket tournament, that is annually organised for the last 10-years by Ganesh Dutt Shastri, a teacher of Sanskrit, aims to motivate Sanskrit students to take up sports and carve a better future for themselves. “We organise this tournament every year. The unique feature of this tournament is that the match commentary is done in Sanskrit,” Shastri told ANI. A video of the tournament showcases the players, comfortably playing the game wearing dhoti-kurta.

Watch the video here:

Giving more details about the tournament, Shastri told news agency, “All Sanskrit schools across Varanasi are participating in the tournament. There are five teams in contest and all the students are wearing dhoti and kurta. The Sanskrit commentary is being delivered by Shresht Narayan Mishra and Dr Vikas Dixit.”

Acharya Pawan Kumar Shastri of Shastrath Mahavidyalaya explained the uniqueness of the tournament. “It is a proud moment for us that this tournament is known as Sanskrit Cricket League. While on other days, the boys study Vedas and have pens in their hands, today they have a bat and ball in their hands,” he told the media company.