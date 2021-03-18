Dhoom or doomed: Women fined for bike stunts, UP police shares video with a warning

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered positive responses from netizens who lauded the police department for the initiative.

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s social media team has come up with an innovative way to remind citizens about road safety yet again. A while back, the official Twitter handle of the police department had shared a video of a man apologising after a clip of him doing push-ups on a moving car had gone viral on social media. Now, it seems UP Police has found more such stuntmen and decided to teach them a lesson in road safety.

In the latest video, which has garnered over 10,000 views, two social media influencers were seen performing stunts on bikes. However, post the virality of the clip, they have been issued challan on various counts of traffic rule violation.

Posted with a caption that read, “Dhoom or Doomed?”, the 30-second clip concludes with a warning about performing stunts while driving.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered positive responses from netizens who lauded the police department for the initiative.

Too good caption 👌 — Manju Tripathi (@Manju66882037) March 18, 2021

Social media done right for social welfare & security. Good job. — Uncomfortably Numbed (@uncomfortably_V) March 18, 2021