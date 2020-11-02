scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 02, 2020
Bihar polls

KXIP’s IPL exit to Dhoni rejecting retirement, how netizens reacted to CSK’s victory

KXIP's defeat on Sunday effectively meant they were out of contention for this year's playoffs despite a good run towards the end of the season. That sparked plenty of reactions on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 2, 2020 12:52:12 pm
ipl, ipl live score, ipl 2020, live ipl, csk vs kxip, live ipl, ipl 2020 live score,Many Dhoni fans also celebrated the former Indian captain confirming that he would play for IPL 20201, which is five months away.

Chennai Super Kings squashed any hopes of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) qualifying for the Indian Premier League playoffs after they won a crucial match Sunday by nine wickets.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) largely dominated proceedings throughout the match and despite having no chance of qualifying for the playoffs, they finished their season with a win. Chasing a target of 153, CSK’s openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad started off at a good clip and even after the loss of one wicket, a steady Ambati Rayudu came in to ensure the chase didn’t suffer any hiccups.

KXIP’s defeat effectively meant they were out of contention for this year’s playoffs despite a good run towards the end of the season. That sparked plenty of reactions on social media. Many fans of Dhoni also celebrated the former Indian captain confirming that he intended to play in IPL 2021, which is presently scheduled for March 2021.

Here is how netizens reacted:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 02: Latest News

Advertisement