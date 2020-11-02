KXIP’s IPL exit to Dhoni rejecting retirement, how netizens reacted to CSK’s victory

Chennai Super Kings squashed any hopes of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) qualifying for the Indian Premier League playoffs after they won a crucial match Sunday by nine wickets.
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) largely dominated proceedings throughout the match and despite having no chance of qualifying for the playoffs, they finished their season with a win. Chasing a target of 153, CSK’s openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad started off at a good clip and even after the loss of one wicket, a steady Ambati Rayudu came in to ensure the chase didn’t suffer any hiccups.
KXIP’s defeat effectively meant they were out of contention for this year’s playoffs despite a good run towards the end of the season. That sparked plenty of reactions on social media. Many fans of Dhoni also celebrated the former Indian captain confirming that he intended to play in IPL 2021, which is presently scheduled for March 2021.
“Definitely not” 😊😊#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/n9aggYDeFM
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020
Here is how netizens reacted:
How it started How it’s going#WhistlePodu #CSK @NgidiLungi pic.twitter.com/49c9oBpSqH
— Whistle Podu Army ® – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) November 2, 2020
CSK to their fan for 2020 edition 😢😭😭#CSK pic.twitter.com/wcaz0eUxLK
— memes_adda (@LoveDAMemes) November 2, 2020
#KXIP: Hope We Will Qualify For Playoffs
Meanwhile #CSK pic.twitter.com/yFqazYO6Ue
— Dibya Sundar Dwibedy (@Sastamemer0) November 1, 2020
CSK to KXIP pic.twitter.com/P7iLdHKOdD
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 1, 2020
KXIP: We will qualify today.
CSK:#CSKvKXIP pic.twitter.com/KbDwwT4mIk
— MeMe izz LuB (@MeMeIzzLuB) November 1, 2020
CSK after knocking KXIP out of the tournament: #CSKvKXIP pic.twitter.com/pWkVHT2hll
— Akshit Sharma (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) November 1, 2020
KXIP:- We will win today’s match and easily qualify for play-offs.
Meanwhile CSK:- pic.twitter.com/2rWPlyFJLT
— shubham2345 (@shubhambest9305) November 1, 2020
dhoni : *definitely not retiring from IPL*
guys who took his jersey : pic.twitter.com/hoiPafKV8t
— Savage (@CutestFunniest) November 2, 2020
From 1929 hrs consider MS Dhoni as retired?
“Definitely not!”#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/a82LJEZomj
— Saqsham (@Saqsham1) November 2, 2020
~ Any fight between You And Raina
Dhoni : Definitely not#DefinitelyNot pic.twitter.com/ipT3ingXhC
— ரத்னா (@48Rainaist3) November 2, 2020
