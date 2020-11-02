KXIP’s IPL exit to Dhoni rejecting retirement, how netizens reacted to CSK’s victory

Many Dhoni fans also celebrated the former Indian captain confirming that he would play for IPL 20201, which is five months away.

Chennai Super Kings squashed any hopes of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) qualifying for the Indian Premier League playoffs after they won a crucial match Sunday by nine wickets.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) largely dominated proceedings throughout the match and despite having no chance of qualifying for the playoffs, they finished their season with a win. Chasing a target of 153, CSK’s openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad started off at a good clip and even after the loss of one wicket, a steady Ambati Rayudu came in to ensure the chase didn’t suffer any hiccups.

KXIP’s defeat effectively meant they were out of contention for this year’s playoffs despite a good run towards the end of the season. That sparked plenty of reactions on social media. Many fans of Dhoni also celebrated the former Indian captain confirming that he intended to play in IPL 2021, which is presently scheduled for March 2021.

Here is how netizens reacted:

CSK after knocking KXIP out of the tournament: #CSKvKXIP pic.twitter.com/pWkVHT2hll — Akshit Sharma (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) November 1, 2020

KXIP:- We will win today’s match and easily qualify for play-offs.

Meanwhile CSK:- pic.twitter.com/2rWPlyFJLT — shubham2345 (@shubhambest9305) November 1, 2020

dhoni : *definitely not retiring from IPL* guys who took his jersey : pic.twitter.com/hoiPafKV8t — Savage (@CutestFunniest) November 2, 2020

From 1929 hrs consider MS Dhoni as retired? “Definitely not!”#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/a82LJEZomj — Saqsham (@Saqsham1) November 2, 2020

~ Any fight between You And Raina

Dhoni : Definitely not#DefinitelyNot pic.twitter.com/ipT3ingXhC — ரத்னா (@48Rainaist3) November 2, 2020

