‘Not finished’: Dhoni fans troll critics as former skipper helps India beat Australia

Among the celebratory tweets trending on social media, there were many in support of Dhoni, who has lately been criticised for his performance. Many Dhoni fans were quick to call out the critics who had questioned the skills of the former Indian team captain.

MS Dhoni concluded India’s win against Australia at the Adelaide Oval by hitting a six in the last over. (Source: AP)

As India beat Australia by six wickets in the second one-day international (ODI) at the Adelaide Oval, fans flooded social media with celebratory tweets. While the Indian team captain Virat Kohli remained steady throughout the game and scored his 39th ODI hundred, it was MS Dhoni who secured India’s victory with a brilliant six in the final over.

Among the celebratory tweets trending on social media, there were many in support of Dhoni, who has lately been criticised for his performance. Many Dhoni fans were quick to call out the critics who had questioned the skills of the former Indian team captain. They also came up with hilarious memes and jokes to troll “Dhoni haters”.

With this win, India leveled the three-match series at 1-1.

