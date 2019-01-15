‘Not finished’: Dhoni fans troll critics as former skipper helps India beat Australia

As India beat Australia by six wickets in the second one-day international (ODI) at the Adelaide Oval, fans flooded social media with celebratory tweets. While the Indian team captain Virat Kohli remained steady throughout the game and scored his 39th ODI hundred, it was MS Dhoni who secured India’s victory with a brilliant six in the final over.

Among the celebratory tweets trending on social media, there were many in support of Dhoni, who has lately been criticised for his performance. Many Dhoni fans were quick to call out the critics who had questioned the skills of the former Indian team captain. They also came up with hilarious memes and jokes to troll “Dhoni haters”.

When Kohli got out , India still needed 58 off 38 balls @ 9.2 RPO .. Dhoni’s finishing off the game should give every true Indian fan a sense of relief & satisfaction…. 🇮🇳🙌 I hope he continues this form till the World Cup 2019. 🤞#AUSvIND #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/mDaVArIEdy — Siddharth Jha (@jha_siddhus91) January 15, 2019

With this win, India leveled the three-match series at 1-1.