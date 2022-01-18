‘Challan kato iska’: Dhinchak Pooja returns with cringe-worthy ‘I’m a biker’

Cringe-pop queen Dhinchak Pooja is back with her latest track and it seems the internet was simply not prepared for this new assault on the senses. The YouTuber revealed ‘I’m a Biker’, which appears to share the soul of her 2017 viral ‘hit’ ‘Dilon Ka Shooter’. Pooja can be seen sitting on a bike as she sings, “I’m biker, jaise koi tiger (I’m a biker, like a tiger)”.

Pooja is dressed in a black leather jacket with thick silver chain. She is surrounded by professional bikers and stuntmen as she sings, and growling noises act are used as a sort of chorus.

In the 1.30-minute long video, she continues, “Mote thodi diet kar, tu bhi mujhe like kar (fat guy go on a diet, you should also like me).” If fat-shaming wasn’t enough, the ideas and lyrics continue to get even more bizarre as the song progresses.

She advises people to hit the gym and abstain from junk food. She also warns people not to pick fights with her and sing her songs. The sage advice about following traffic rules comes with a video where she is riding a bike along with her gang, minus any helmet.

Even though the artist switched off comments on YouTube to stop people from trolling her, the song quickly started doing rounds of the internet, and triggered a host of jokes. She also put up a disclaimer at the start of the video, claiming that all stunts were done by professionals under supervision. However, many still tagged Delhi Traffic Police to draw their attention to lack of helmet. Back in 2017, cops took cognizance after they were tagged as her scooter music video went viral.

While some couldn’t believe she keeps out putting such content every year, others sarcastically wanted to give her all the top awards in the world.

we need more such artists to promote a social message through their art. Red light pe ruka kar, i mean hats of to the great visionary song writer. Thanks #dhinchakpooja . — Mr9bodi (@mr9bodi) January 18, 2022

Aaj #dhinchakpooja ka song i ‘m biker sunn liya hu …kaan se khoon nikal rha hai ab mere pic.twitter.com/GmYZV5j6wV — Am!t (@master_love_b) January 16, 2022

I wish there was an Oscar for singing. Then you must have got an Oscar. Oscar level performance he bro 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Raj (@honsmuffa) January 15, 2022

Kya Delhi traffic police ko tag kar ke inke upar bina helmet ke Gaadi chalana ka chalan lagwana theek hoga? — 🅿️and🅾️ra🍁 (@Panda_Listens) January 15, 2022

Honey bhai Singh k baad toh Dhinchak ben Pooja ka he era aane wala h 😎🤙 — Anubhav 🦅 (@notsoofunny_) January 15, 2022

Gaane se bahot seekh milti hai gym jayakar

Junk food na a khayakar waah what a gril waah — Shoolin (@shoolin07) January 15, 2022

Sahi mein

Beats kahi se badshah type achi dhundh lai hai ladki

Aur autotine bhi thik thik laga liya hai

Tagdi competition to kakkar family#dhinchakpooja https://t.co/8dDMJvlg51 — scornis (@scornis7) January 15, 2022

Dhinchak Pooja, whose real name is Pooja Jain, rose to fame in 2016 and 2017 after releasing songs like ‘Swag Wali Topi’, ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’. She even managed a spot in Big Boss. Although she was eliminated shortly, she keeps coming back with unusual videos again and again.