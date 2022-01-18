scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Must Read

‘Challan kato iska’: Dhinchak Pooja returns with cringe-worthy ‘I’m a biker’

YouTuber Dhinchak Pooja is back with another song 'I'm a Biker'. The 1.30-minute video features the singer riding a motorcycle with fellow bikers as she urges people to 'sing her songs!'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 18, 2022 4:23:16 pm
dhinchak pooja, dhinchak pooja im a bikerbiker, dhinchak pooja new song, dhinchak pooja biker memes, viral news, indian expressAlthough the YouTuber turned off comments, it didn't stop netizens from poking fun at her on other platforms.

Cringe-pop queen Dhinchak Pooja is back with her latest track and it seems the internet was simply not prepared for this new assault on the senses. The YouTuber revealed ‘I’m a Biker’, which appears to share the soul of her 2017 viral ‘hit’ Dilon Ka Shooter’. Pooja can be seen sitting on a bike as she sings, “I’m biker, jaise koi tiger (I’m a biker, like a tiger)”.

Pooja is dressed in a black leather jacket with thick silver chain. She is surrounded by professional bikers and stuntmen as she sings, and growling noises act are used as a sort of chorus.

In the 1.30-minute long video, she continues, “Mote thodi diet kar, tu bhi mujhe like kar (fat guy go on a diet, you should also like me).” If fat-shaming wasn’t enough, the ideas and lyrics continue to get even more bizarre as the song progresses.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She advises people to hit the gym and abstain from junk food. She also warns people not to pick fights with her and sing her songs. The sage advice about following traffic rules comes with a video where she is riding a bike along with her gang, minus any helmet.

Even though the artist switched off comments on YouTube to stop people from trolling her, the song quickly started doing rounds of the internet, and triggered a host of jokes. She also put up a disclaimer at the start of the video, claiming that all stunts were done by professionals under supervision. However, many still tagged Delhi Traffic Police to draw their attention to lack of helmet. Back in 2017, cops took cognizance after they were tagged as her scooter music video went viral.

While some couldn’t believe she keeps out putting such content every year, others sarcastically wanted to give her all the top awards in the world.

Dhinchak Pooja, whose real name is Pooja Jain, rose to fame in 2016 and 2017 after releasing songs like ‘Swag Wali Topi’, ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’. She even managed a spot in Big Boss. Although she was eliminated shortly, she keeps coming back with unusual videos again and again.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 18: Latest News

Advertisement