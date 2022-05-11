Dhinchak Pooja is back with ‘Ek or Selfie Lene do’ and it’s as cringe-worthy as her 2017 song

If you have been active on social media in the last few years, there’s no way you’ve missed Dhinchak Pooja or her viral song ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’. Now, five years later, the singer-rapper has come up with a sequel of it and it’s as cringy as one can expect it to be.

In a 2022 update of her 2017 earworm, the artist whose real name is Pooja Jain, dropped a music video for her latest single ‘Ek Aur Selfie Lene Do’. Echoing a similar theme from her earlier song, the new video too shows her taking scores of selfies but this time referring to many iconic moments in foreign countries.

From the Eiffel Tower to the Burj Khalifa, Jain can be seen rapping and capturing the moments on her mobile camera. “Raat ke baj gay ek ya do, ek aur selfie lene do..baaki sab ko sone do, mujhko selfie lene do (It’s about 1 or 2 am in the night but let me take another selfie. Let everyone else be asleep but let me take another selfie),” she raps.

“Eiffel Tower ke samne, Taj Mahal ke pass; Burj Khalifa ke neeche, Statue of Liberty ke saath (In front of Eiffel Tower, near Taj Mahal; beneath Burj Khalifa, with Statue of Liberty),” she continues.

Watch the video here:

With scores of polaroid shots added in the video showing her enjoying a number of activities from enjoying scenic views in the mountain to gorging on sumptuous meals, the 28-year-old pop-cringe queen has managed to garner attention once again. The hilarious 2-minute-16-second video is nothing but a proclamation of how much she has grown from her first installment of songs, bragging about travelling around the world.

As the video once again created a buzz online, with many saying, “it’s so bad that it’s actually good”, it proved once again why the YouTube sensation is here to stay. And even though one might think her popularity is subsiding, one must note it’s already her third song this year.

Jain didn’t stop supplying netizens cringe-pop even during the pandemic induced lockdown and went viral in January with her song ‘I am Biker’.