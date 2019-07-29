Dhinchak Pooja is back with a new single, and so are the memes

On Monday morning, people were baffled to find #DhinchakPooja trending. The reason Pooja’s trending is because her latest single and video were released recently, with the video garnering over 2.5 million views in just three days.

The singer’s third song is titled ‘Naach ke Pagal’ and in keeping with expectations has inane lyrics and confusing visuals.

The video features two background dancers attempting belly dancing and a pillow-fight between a child wearing a Spiderman costume and a person wearing a skeleton costume. And yet it was the number 4 trending video on YouTube.

Twitterati trolled the former Big Boss 11 contestant with memes and said they couldn’t believe that people were watching her latest video. Some said their Monday Blues had increased after seeing the video.

Everyone was fine until the song came out, I was happily going to my office reading morning news and unfortunately I clicked on the song link, I was thrown out of bus by co-passengers, now I have taken two weeks Sick leave to get out of depression #Dhinchakpooja pic.twitter.com/z3Ake6ZRFx — Navneet (@savvy316) July 29, 2019

If this girl can have 471K subscribers then I am brother of Kim Kardershian west 😂😂😂 – Kanhaiya west#Dhinchakpooja — Kanhaiya West (@KanhaiyaaWest) July 29, 2019

Friend: have you ever heard about Area51?

Me: I’ve seen an Alien

Friend: What? WHERE!

Me:#Dhinchakpooja pic.twitter.com/H57G1nI9En — Shreya (@MetalAlchemistt) July 29, 2019

Found the perfect way to scare someone ….

*just play #Dhinchakpooja song😜* pic.twitter.com/RWLaa81Cbx — Reyhan Mishra (@mishra_reyhan) July 29, 2019

When dhinchak pooja uploads a video and it’s everywhere.#Dhinchakpooja pic.twitter.com/Dra3t97MeX — Juhi Jain (@schizopuniac) July 29, 2019

Me listening to #Dhinchakpooja’s new Song pic.twitter.com/9C3xEn7WgU — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) July 28, 2019

when i accidentally watched #Dhinchakpooja‘s music video somewhere pic.twitter.com/RQUFZKr1Kw — Akkad Bakkad (@bombaebow) July 28, 2019

One of my friend after listening Dhinchak Pooja new release . #Dhinchakpooja #NaachKePagal pic.twitter.com/2VzoGwqoot — Adeeb Akbar (@adeebakbar9) July 28, 2019

Meanwhile Army Selection Criteria in Pakistan ft. Dhinchak Pooja ” Naach Ke Pagal” 😂 @DhinchakPooja #Dhinchakpooja pic.twitter.com/r9cUHkobbp — Priyankarawat (@Priyank62435140) July 28, 2019

How i deal muskil sutution in my life #Dhinchakpooja pic.twitter.com/Yht3o0D3BV — himanshu (@DkHimanshu8) July 29, 2019

#Dhinchakpooja

After reading those shayari tweets & being in depression for hours at night finally realising I am Single. Me: pic.twitter.com/VHNk2SnNVV — Abhiiiiiii (@abhi_leo1) July 29, 2019

Pooja Jain, who is from Delhi, became a social media star with songs like Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj, Dilon ka Shooter and Swag Wali Topi.