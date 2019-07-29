Dhinchak Pooja is back with a new single, and so are the memes

Toggle Menu
Twitterati trolled the former Big Boss 11 contestant with memes and said they couldn't believe that people were watching Dhinchak Pooja's latest video.

Dhinchak Pooja released her 2019’s third song titled ‘Naach ke Pagal’.

On Monday morning, people were baffled to find #DhinchakPooja trending. The reason Pooja’s trending is because her latest single and video were released recently, with the video garnering over 2.5 million views in just three days.

The singer’s third song is titled ‘Naach ke Pagal’ and in keeping with expectations has inane lyrics and confusing visuals.

The video features two background dancers attempting belly dancing and a pillow-fight between a child wearing a Spiderman costume and a person wearing a skeleton costume. And yet it was the number 4 trending video on YouTube.

Watch the latest single here:

Twitterati trolled the former Big Boss 11 contestant with memes and said they couldn’t believe that people were watching her latest video. Some said their Monday Blues had increased after seeing the video.

Pooja Jain, who is from Delhi, became a social media star with songs like Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj, Dilon ka Shooter and Swag Wali Topi.

