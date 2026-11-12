Dhinchak Pooja announces first pregnancy, flaunts baby bump

YouTuber Dhinchak Pooja, who shot to fame with her viral song Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, is all set to embrace motherhood. The former Bigg Boss 11 contestant has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Yavaan.
Pooja shared the news with her followers on Instagram, posting a video in which she is seen flaunting a baby bump. The video appears to be from her baby shower ceremony, where the singer can be seen dressed in a pink outfit.
One of the photos shows Pooja holding a balloon with the words ‘Baby Boy’ written on it. In another picture, she flaunts her baby bump while holding a sticker that reads, “I love my mommy.”
“Baby of Dhinchak Pooja coming soon,” Pooja captioned.
See the post here:
View this post on Instagram
Congratulatory wishes poured in, with a user commenting, “My goat is having a baby omg.” Another user commented, “Now someone gonna have a permanent spotify premium for lifetime.”
Pooja announced her marriage to singer Yavaan in May this year by sharing a series of photographs and videos from their wedding ceremonies on social media. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Pooja shared how she met Yavaan and how they decided to get married.
Pooja revealed that the two first connected on social media and began dating. “Hamari shaadi ko thoda samay ho gaya hai. Main Yavaan se online mili thi, aur kuch waqt date karne ke baad, parents ki razamandi se humne shaadi kar li. Bahut hi intimate tareeke se humne yeh naya safar shuru kiya hai. (It has been a while since we got married. I met Yavaan online, and after dating for some time, we tied the knot with our parents’ consent. We have begun this new journey in a very intimate way),” she said.
Dhinchak Pooja became an internet sensation with her unconventional music and viral songs, particularly Selfie Maine Leli Aaj and Dilon Ka Shooter. Her growing popularity eventually earned her a place on reality television show Bigg Boss 11, hosted by Salman Khan.
She was also recently spotted on television in the entertainment show Laughter Chefs.