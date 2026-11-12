Dhinchak Pooja announces first pregnancy, flaunts baby bump

YouTuber Dhinchak Pooja, who shot to fame with her viral song Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, is all set to embrace motherhood. The former Bigg Boss 11 contestant has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Yavaan.

Pooja shared the news with her followers on Instagram, posting a video in which she is seen flaunting a baby bump. The video appears to be from her baby shower ceremony, where the singer can be seen dressed in a pink outfit.

One of the photos shows Pooja holding a balloon with the words ‘Baby Boy’ written on it. In another picture, she flaunts her baby bump while holding a sticker that reads, “I love my mommy.”