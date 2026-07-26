‘Officially inherited this country’: Anupam Mittal to Gen Z after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal credited the country’s youth after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation on Saturday. Pradhan stepped down after weeks of nationwide protests over the NEET examination paper leak and broader concerns surrounding India’s education system.

The demonstrations, led largely by students and the Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), had gathered momentum at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and several other cities.

Responding to the resignation in an Instagram video, Mittal said he had not expected the minister to quit and jokingly suggested that Gen Z had now “inherited” the country.

“Gen Z, yeh kya kar diya tumne? Frankly, I had not expected this. Just landed in Kolkata and heard that the minister has also resigned, so you have now officially inherited this country. Good luck!” he said.