‘Officially inherited this country’: Anupam Mittal to Gen Z after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal credited the country’s youth after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation on Saturday. Pradhan stepped down after weeks of nationwide protests over the NEET examination paper leak and broader concerns surrounding India’s education system.
The demonstrations, led largely by students and the Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), had gathered momentum at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and several other cities.
Responding to the resignation in an Instagram video, Mittal said he had not expected the minister to quit and jokingly suggested that Gen Z had now “inherited” the country.
“Gen Z, yeh kya kar diya tumne? Frankly, I had not expected this. Just landed in Kolkata and heard that the minister has also resigned, so you have now officially inherited this country. Good luck!” he said.
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On the other hand, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu praised Pradhan’s contributions to India’s youth, particularly students in rural areas.
“Shri Dharmendra Pradhan is one of the finest public servants I know. He cares deeply about the youth of this nation, especially rural students. We have had many discussions on how to better skill our rural youth.
“I am sad to see him resign. He has put the nation above self, and my respect for him is even greater now. Thank you for your service, Pradhan-ji. Please keep fighting the good fight,” Vembu wrote on X.
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Shri Dharmendra Pradhan is one of the finest public servants I know. He cares deeply about the youth of this nation, and particularly about rural students. We have had many discussions on how to better skill our rural youth.
I am sad to see him resign. He has put the nation…
— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) July 25, 2026
Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh also reacted to Pradhan’s resignation on her Instagram Stories, calling it a victory for students and democratic dialogue. Sharing her thoughts, she wrote, “Dekha, baat karne se ho gaya… Democracy won. Students won. Proud and happy.”