Watch: Rap song ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’, whose video features Bollywood stars

Even as the number of Covid-19 cases rises in the country, particularly in Maharashtra and Mumbai, a group of rappers have come up with a song that features lyrics in Hindi, Marathi and Tamil to urge people to cooperate in the fight against the virus.

Produced by Gully Gang Entertainment, the rappers Mc Altaf, Tony Psyko (Dopeadelicz) and Bonz N Ribz (7 Bantaiz), sing about the importance of aiding the efforts of police and doctors who have been working relentlessly. The song has references to popular Bollywood films and features multiple actors like Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Dia Mirza among others.

Social distancing in areas like Mumbai slum Dharavi, where the community has uses shared taps and washrooms, is a difficult ask. With the #StayHomeStaySafe campaign, the artists have urged the residents to adopt a behavioural change.

The campaign has been supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the ATE Chandra Foundation, and Mumbai’s civic body.

The campaign also features posters on physical distancing and wearing masks, as well as animation videos.

Over 84 per cent of cases in Dharavi have been reported from the congested slums that house many informal industries and workers in various industries across the city.

