‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’ memes flood social media as Sunny Deol joins BJPhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/dhai-kilo-ka-haath-memes-flood-social-media-as-sunny-deol-joins-bjp-5690665/

‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’ memes flood social media as Sunny Deol joins BJP

Stating that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi  Deol said, “The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji."

Sunny Deol’s recent meeting with BJP national president Amit Shah has sparked speculation that the party might field the actor from Punjab.

It is not rare for Bollywood actors to join political parties and the latest addition to the long list is actor Sunny Deol who began his political career by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

Stating that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deol said, "The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji." It did not take long for netizens to share their views on the actor entering politics and soon hilarious memes followed.

