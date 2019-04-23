‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’ memes flood social media as Sunny Deol joins BJP

It is not rare for Bollywood actors to join political parties and the latest addition to the long list is actor Sunny Deol who began his political career by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Hema Malini poses with sickle on first day of campaign; Netizens troll her for ‘drama’

Stating that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deol said, “The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji.” It did not take long for netizens to share their views on the actor entering politics and soon hilarious memes followed.

Haath of Congress

Vs

Dhai Kilo Ka Haath of BJP. #SunnyDeol — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 23, 2019

sunny deol for ground water minister #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/i4j4XaKVmi — Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) April 23, 2019

Deol’s recent meeting with BJP national president Amit Shah has sparked speculation that the party might field the actor from Punjab.