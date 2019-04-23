‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’ memes flood social media as Sunny Deol joins BJP

It is not rare for Bollywood actors to join political parties and the latest addition to the long list is actor Sunny Deol who began his political career by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.
Stating that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deol said, “The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji.” It did not take long for netizens to share their views on the actor entering politics and soon hilarious memes followed.
Sunny deol conducting next surgical strike……#SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/UCls38oJuY
— Thedecent1 (@Thedecentone3) April 23, 2019
Haath of Congress
Vs
Dhai Kilo Ka Haath of BJP. #SunnyDeol
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 23, 2019
#SunnyDeol ji ab koi #bjp ka worker ab chhutti nahi maang payega #AayegaTohModiHi pic.twitter.com/oZUlyiKuy4
— Nilesh (@theNilesh_) April 23, 2019
This is not a #meme anymore !!
#SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/36MCwQygqA
— •°BαnnA ‘𝚜𝚊°• (@BannaSaTweets) April 23, 2019
Next time an F16 heads towards the Indian border…#SunnyDeol #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/RwOjiMzeet
— Dhavan Kadia (@dhaone110) April 23, 2019
sunny deol for ground water minister #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/i4j4XaKVmi
— Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) April 23, 2019
Deol’s recent meeting with BJP national president Amit Shah has sparked speculation that the party might field the actor from Punjab.