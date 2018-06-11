Dhadak trailer: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s love story lacks ‘Sairat’ magic, say Twitterati

Dhadak will launch Janhvi Kapoor opposite Ishan Khatter in the remake of hit Marathi film Sairat. (Source: Dharma Productions/ Twitter) Dhadak will launch Janhvi Kapoor opposite Ishan Khatter in the remake of hit Marathi film Sairat. (Source: Dharma Productions/ Twitter)

Trailer for Dhadak, the debut film of Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi was released on Monday. In a star-studded event, filmmaker Karan Johar introduced the lead pair, Ishan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor of the upcoming movie, a remake of award-winning Marathi film Sairat.

The Hindi version of the National Award winning film has been directed by Shashank Khaitan, who is known for his other Bollywood love stories – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film talks about two innocent people who fall in love without realising the vast gap between their class and economic background and highlights their struggle and their love.

Karan Johar bought the rights of Sairat after it made history by entering the coveted Rs 100-crore club. The original was directed by Nagraj Manjule and starred newbies Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. As Dhadak got made under the umbrella of Johar’s Dharma production who decided to give the regional film a Bollywood spin, not everyone was pleased.

After watching this trailer my respect for sairat actors has reached its peak!!

I mean these starkids must have been through so many acting tutorials, guidance by some legendary actors yet the simplicity, rawness is missing! #DhadakTrailer — $hrddha (@Shrddha8) June 11, 2018

Literally saw the SAIRAT trailer twice to get over the trailer of DHADAK. Another perfect example of how classics are ruined. So far as the promo is concerned, the film may not land anywhere close to the original! Sairat was magic. @karanjohar @DharmaMovies #DhadakTrailer — Shivam (@_BeingShivam_) June 11, 2018

Yaar kya hai yeh. First they destroyed the Marathi movie and then demolished the Rajasthani accent #DhadakTrailer — Harshvardhan Singh (@realharshvardan) June 11, 2018

Why @karanjohar why??!! Why did you spoil #Sairat for us. Thoroughly disappointed with #DhadakTrailer 👎 If you loved it so much, at least you could’ve done justice to the film. #Dhadak is nothing but a money-making venture for @DharmaMovies. The heart is lost 😩 #Ishaan #Janhvi — Anwesh Panda (@anwesh_panda) June 11, 2018

This movie is going to be a disappointment. Its just another rich girl, poor boy Hindi movie. And add @karanjohar to the mix and its the blandest khichadi. All the reasons why Sairat worked is lost of Dhadak makers. #DhadakTrailer — Samiksha (@samiksha_nate) June 11, 2018

#dhadaktrailer is why we need more of @beemji. #Sairat was a crushing story of caste in love. From first look, Dhadak is usual UC fluff. Taking our stories and strangling the life out of them https://t.co/odZZeBoIKI — Dhrubo Jyoti (@dhrubo127) June 11, 2018

The #Dhadak trailer doesn’t feature ONE reference to caste! Sairat was an inter-caste love story; it was the CENTRAL CONFLICT. What is the point of making a remake of the film if you’re not looking at caste?! Also, ‘Zingaat’ will always be a Marathi classic, thank you, — Maanvi (@Maanvi2501) June 11, 2018

Regional cinema is soulful, it captures the dialect & earthen humor so well. A Bollywood remake is almost a parody by ham actors and a khichdi of local dialect and Hindi. #Sairat vs #Dhadak is #Reebok vs #Reebook — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) June 11, 2018

When you take story from Sairat, colors from Raanjhanna, set locations inspired from bhansali and still can’t give viewers something to root on.#DhadakTrailer — Anurag (@anurag__mishra) June 11, 2018

#DhadakTrailer is a guide book for all aspiring directors and producers on how to ruin a classic in a multiple ways. — Ranjitsingh Gaonkar (@ImRanjitGaonkar) June 11, 2018

Pathetic work done by the director. The producers have ruined the career of two new comers due to copy paste of scene by scene. Fresh script and scene could have saved it. #DhadakTrailer begins with a Flop, congratulations to the producer, director and entire team. — IRFAN 👨🏻‍💻 (@simplyirfan) June 11, 2018

#DhadakTrailer Sairat in little less spicy in chemistry of actors, but pretty full with drama and music! — Shivram Latpate (@MyNameIsShivram) June 11, 2018

#DhadakTrailer Looks like they went for remake of Sairat but ended up with remake of Ishaqzaade. — NARESH (@connect2ns) June 11, 2018

But then again as the trailer dropped, it got Bollywood buffs in frenzy and people couldn’t stop talking about the colourful images, the poignant cinematography and the lead pair’s sizzling chemistry. While many lauded Khatter’s performance, seeing Kapoor making her breakthrough on the silver screen, it took most Sridevi fans down memory lane.

Ishaan is easily the best thing about #DhadakTrailer 🎵 How do i tell u

How much i love u

I will never be able to 😂 pic.twitter.com/TtfTvDjo4G — Od (@odshek) June 11, 2018

So Dhadak basically is an adaptation of Sairat remade in Hindi. The Hindi version of Zingaat has made me curious #DhadakTrailer — Ashwin Shetty (@ashwinshetty9) June 11, 2018

Loved #DhadakTrailer,how smoothly is #Ishaan acting,can definitely say the boy is here to stay 🔥 — 𝘚𝘈𝘕𝘑𝘜 (@_RKEIGHT) June 11, 2018

Missing #Sridevi today. She would’ve been on cloud nine today when #DhadakTrailer is out. Wish u all the best #janhvikapoor. U hv those genes to conquer this industry. Hope the movie becomes ATBB. #SrideviLivesForever — Ankur (@RrAnkur) June 11, 2018

It’s too early to say but going by the trailer it seems to me that a star is born in #JhanviKapoor She looks confident, has got Sridevi’s expressions & emoting through her eyes. The boy too looks good. #DhadakTrailer — PhantomDarkness (@PhantomRule) June 11, 2018

I saw a spark in Jhanvi eyes like Sridevi. I think sridevi is back in jhanvi face. I hope Jhanvi make her mother proud. Amazing trailer. Loved it. All the best Jhanvi. You rocked it. Good ishan khattar #DhadakTrailer #JhanviKapoor — Shurjeel fiaz (@shurjeel_fiaz) June 11, 2018

