Dhadak title track: The Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter romantic number garners praise on Twitter

Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here's why you should binge-watch Damaged, India's first show about female serial killer
Dhadak title track: Several took to social media to shower praises on Shreya Ghoshal, who has sang the soul-rendering number with Ajay Gogavale for the Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter starrer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2018 4:21:16 pm
janhvi kapoor, ishaan khatter, dhadak, dhadak title track, jahnvi kapoor, jhanvi kapoor dhadak, dhadak title track, dhadak title track first reactions, dhadak title track reactions dhadak title track Twitter reactions , dhadak title track, dhadak music, dhadak movie title track release, Indian express, Indian express news Dhadak title track: The song for the Janhvi Kapoor-Ishann Khatter starrer has been composed by the ingenious duo Ajay-Atul, who also made music for Sairat.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming movie Dhadak has been in the news for quite some time now. While most times it has been because of people’s constant comparison of the Karan Johar produced film and the critically-acclaimed Sairat, on which the former is based on, this time is the title track of the Dhadak that has got the ball rolling on the Internet. Several took to social media, especially Twitter, showering praises on Shreya Ghoshal, who has sang the soul-rendering number with Ajay Gogavale for the Shashank Khaitan directorial.

In a space where mean trolls thrive generally, it was wonderful to see people using choice words to appreciate Ghoshal’s work. Sample this: “A certain nerve from my brain travels the spiral networks & reaches my heart which produces high level shivers in my substance; resulting goosebumps as soon as I hear @shreyaghoshal at 1.50 in #DhadakTitleTrack how do you manage to sound so freakin beautiful every single time?” The song has been composed by the ingenious duo Ajay-Atul, who also made music for Sairat.

Here are some other responses, mostly positive, that the title track of Dhadak garnered on the micro-blogging site.

