Dhadak title track: The Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter romantic number garners praise on Twitter

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming movie Dhadak has been in the news for quite some time now. While most times it has been because of people’s constant comparison of the Karan Johar produced film and the critically-acclaimed Sairat, on which the former is based on, this time is the title track of the Dhadak that has got the ball rolling on the Internet. Several took to social media, especially Twitter, showering praises on Shreya Ghoshal, who has sang the soul-rendering number with Ajay Gogavale for the Shashank Khaitan directorial.

In a space where mean trolls thrive generally, it was wonderful to see people using choice words to appreciate Ghoshal’s work. Sample this: “A certain nerve from my brain travels the spiral networks & reaches my heart which produces high level shivers in my substance; resulting goosebumps as soon as I hear @shreyaghoshal at 1.50 in #DhadakTitleTrack how do you manage to sound so freakin beautiful every single time?” The song has been composed by the ingenious duo Ajay-Atul, who also made music for Sairat.

Here are some other responses, mostly positive, that the title track of Dhadak garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Video 10/10

Song 09/10#DhadakTitleTrack is Simply OUTSTANDING…. Congratulations @DharmaMovies #Dhadak is all set for a double digit opening.. What a Composition Ajay-Atul….

Reminded me of “ohh Saiyaan” frm Agneepath & “Sapna Jahan” from Brothers…. Overall Winner… 👌👌 — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 20, 2018

The song you’ll want to listen to again in a heartbeat ❤️️ #DhadakTitleTrack → https://t.co/q5dBt4GVod pic.twitter.com/mM7VcmryAz — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 20, 2018

A certain nerve from my brain travels the spiral networks & reaches my heart which produces high level shivers in my substance; resulting goosebumps as soon as I hear @shreyaghoshal at 1.50 in #DhadakTitleTrack

how do you manage to sound so freakin beautiful every single time? 🙏 — Clay Jensen (@iamtnvr) June 20, 2018

Shreya Ghosal once again proved why she is among one of the BEST singer india has ever produced #DhadakTitleTrack is BEAUTIFUL #Dhadak — abhishek dwivedi (@abhishek_srkfan) June 20, 2018

Wow… Just Wow !!! What a Beautiful & Cute song is this ! Sure shot Chart buster 👌👌 #DhadakTitleTrack is My new Favt 😍🎉🔥@karanjohar @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_https://t.co/kH0dzDnff4 — AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) June 20, 2018

Love the composition of the #DhadakTitleTrack @AjayAtulOnline ♥️🎵 another piece of exemplary work by you both maestros.

*watch*https://t.co/oOtnQTuRtR pic.twitter.com/qCuVJLX1Ko — Riya True Indian (@bjp_page) June 20, 2018

Dear @shreyaghoshal , All I want to say is You’re a Goddess, #DhadakTitleTrack has taken over my soul, It’s on loops, gives me goosebumps always! Even Ajay has sung it so beautifully. Totally loving it! @AjayAtulOnline @karanjohar @ZeeMusicCompany @DharmaMovies @ShashankKhaitan pic.twitter.com/LRiSfTv5qw — Shubham Marhatta (@Shubhammarhatta) June 20, 2018

Having suffered one rank garbage song after the other in a last week released Bollywood biggie and recent overload of remixed gutters from Bollywood , #DhadakTitleTrack feels like jumping into a clean cool water lake. enriching and soul quenching. lovely melody. @karanjohar — Rahul Deo Bharadwaj (@deo26) June 20, 2018

In case you are yet to see it, watch the video here.

Let us know what you thought of it in the comments’ section below.

