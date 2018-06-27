Dhadak song Zingaat: Hindi version of Marathi song disappoints fans; Tweeple say #ZingaatRuined

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bollywood moves in Hindi Zingaat leaves fans unimpressed. Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bollywood moves in Hindi Zingaat leaves fans unimpressed.

The second song of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak is out and has got everyone talking on social media. Sadly, not for the right reasons. ‘Zingaat’, the second track of the upcoming Hindi film is a remake of the superhit Marathi track also by the same name from the National Award winning film Sairat that has inspired the Shashank Khaitan’s film.

Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the Hindi version of Zingaat has been composed by Ajay-Atul, who were also the force behind the original Marathi song. The Hindi song has been choreographed by renowned Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan. Although the song is peppy and catchy, it seems to have impressed very few on the Internet.

As the song was dropped, #Zingaat started trending on Twitter with people sharing their views on the song. While many praised Khatter’s effortless moves and dancing skills, they were not happy about how it was choreographed. Tweeple slammed the over Bollywoodisation of the song and remarked that their favourite hit has been ruined. With hashtag #ZingaatRuined, many started sharing memes and GIFs to troll the makers of the Hindi film.

Zingat from Sairat

Zingat from Dhadhak#ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/uY8WMdaJmZ — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) June 27, 2018

The new #Zingaat with Jahnavi kapoor was like watching rich kids, who go to International schools, trying to play Kabaddi. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 27, 2018

Yaar khichdi mei oregano ,ketchup nahi dalte! Don’t ruin its flavour. Same applies with #Zingaat . #zingaatRuined — Amby Says (@ambyism) June 27, 2018

Audience searching for lyrics, beats, energy in Karan johar’s zingaat in hindi #ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/t2Ro40YzIm — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) June 27, 2018

pic1,2-shows us why zingaat marathi version was so popular with masses!see lady & daadi dancing to tunes of zingaat naturally.. pic3-As usual @karanjohar bringing foreigners to dance,forcefully & nt naturally..no desi touch!#zingaatRuined #Watch_SairatAgain_and_Boycott_Dhadak pic.twitter.com/FJRjifP6ef — ek aalu bonda (@ek_aalu_bonda) June 27, 2018

Pic 1- Zingaat from Sairaat 😍

Pic 2- Zingaat from Dhadak 😒#ZingaatRuined

Who agrees with me? 🙋😜 pic.twitter.com/c7ZPcSCvY5 — 💥 Šheetu ❤ Šhilpu 💥 (@Dil_ka_aitbaar) June 27, 2018

The new #Zingaat actually looks like the musically version of the old #Zingaat .. #zingaatRuined — TheDWJArchive (@DwjThe) June 27, 2018

*My Reaction*

Pic 1 – While listening to Marathi Zingaat Pic 2 – While listening to Hindi Zingaat#ZingaatRuined #Zingaat pic.twitter.com/YN6OtH5iW7 — naval (@naval17389804) June 27, 2018

In case you missed the Hindi Zingaat, check it out here:

Here’s the Marathi Zingaat:

Earlier, after the trailer of the film was launched in a star-studded event, Twitterati were not happy about the film’s remake either. Soon they started trolling Karan Johar, the producer of the film with Sairat vs Dhadak memes.

Which Zingaat song do you like more? Tell us in comments below.

