‘Dhadak vs Sairat’ memes take over Twitter to poke fun at the Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter-starrer

Dhadak, the Hindi remake of the National Award winning film Marathi film Sairat, is all set to woo movie buffs on July 20. In a star-studded event, Karan Johar launched the trailer on Monday (June 11). However, the trailer doesn’t seem to have struck the right note on social media. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, it got everyone talking on Twitter — but only to poke fun at the two star kids’ big break on the silver screen.
Amid all the chatter, Netizens couldn’t stop highlighting Johar’s “dedication” to launch star kids and how “nepotism” was here to stay. Most people were disappointed about how it would “ruin” the super hit regional film, whose rights Johar bought after it entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club.
While Sairat underlined the harsh reality about the wide caste divide in rural Maharashtra and revolved around two two youngsters in love, who fell prey to such prejudices, Twitterati feel Dhadak seems to be more about the economic barrier. Many also went on to say that Dhadak’s love story lacks the “rawness”, “innocence” and “magic” of the Nagraj Manjule directorial.
While some decided to roast the big Bollywood project with sarcastic one-liners, desi meme-makers flooded the micro-blogging site with Sairat vs Dhadak comparisons — juxtaposing bad copies of original things.
Sample these:
Sairat vs Dhadak 😂 pic.twitter.com/DQxI2rq0eO
— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 11, 2018
#AccordingToRahulGandhi #DhadakTrailer #Dhadak #DhadakTrailerLaunch
.
.
Sairaat. Vs. Dhadak pic.twitter.com/N4GXLTOUVt
— YUDHISHTHIR (@Shubham_oficiel) June 11, 2018
#Sairat #Dhadak #DhadakTrailer #IshaanKhatter
Sairat. Vs. Dhadak pic.twitter.com/HqUdePkIS3
— बाबा मारवाड़ी (@yogkhtri) June 12, 2018
#Sairat VS. #Dhadak pic.twitter.com/hSx13RcISw
— Pratik Tijare (@tijare_pratik) June 11, 2018
**** Mood after Watching Both Trailers ****#DhadakTrailer 😣 Vs #Sairat 👌 pic.twitter.com/e8Bgthn81u
— बुद्धिजीवी 😜 (@Buddhiijeevi) June 11, 2018
Difference between #Sairat and #Dhadak… #DhadakTrailer pic.twitter.com/9LCP7baeU2
— Raj Sinha (@RajSinhaRaj99) June 11, 2018
Sairat v/s Dhadak #DhadakTrailer #dhadak pic.twitter.com/VeVxSGe9HZ
— Haajra Fareen (@HFareen) June 12, 2018
Sairat vs #Dhadak pic.twitter.com/Eql24pTInV
— Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) June 11, 2018
Sairat Vs. #Dhadak pic.twitter.com/FWGIGtCtsX
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 11, 2018
Sairat Vs. #Dhadak pic.twitter.com/ZCIY5Xp7RM
— Tere Keh Ke Lunga (@Bhaiyaji_Smile9) June 11, 2018
#dhadak vs sairat pic.twitter.com/003L3Eb97R
— Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) June 11, 2018
Sairat Vs Dhadak
Close enough #DhadakTrailer pic.twitter.com/LYznYKAqoG
— Merajuddin Siddiqui (@Siddiquii_says) June 11, 2018
#DhadakTrailer has honest disclaimers. pic.twitter.com/kjZ4IM6Q5H
— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 11, 2018
Sairat makers after watching #DhadakTrailer pic.twitter.com/gTY7M1eqmT
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 11, 2018
Imagine singing for her, chasing her, fighting for her and then you find out that’s her humor level. #DhadakTrailer pic.twitter.com/gOZLdgxuBk
— lemon fc (@niquotein) June 11, 2018
Audience : We want good movies on fresh concepts
Bollywood : #DhadakTrailer pic.twitter.com/q4RkbCkCp5
— Bade Chote (@badechote) June 11, 2018
#DhadakTrailer pic.twitter.com/RdTVZEls9U
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 11, 2018
NAGRAJ MANJULE After Watched Dhadak Trailer pic.twitter.com/8JiW73Phun
— KARAN (@SRKianKARAN1) June 11, 2018
The Hindi version of the National Award winning film has been directed by Shashank Khaitan, who is known for his other Bollywood love stories – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
