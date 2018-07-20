Dhadak review: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter film fails to impress twitterati; many wish to see Sairat again

Although fans like Ishaan Khatter’s performance, they were not impressed by Janhvi Kapoor’s acting. Although fans like Ishaan Khatter’s performance, they were not impressed by Janhvi Kapoor’s acting.

Karan Johar’s Dhadak, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter finally hit the screens on Friday after much anticipation. The debut film of Sridevi’s daughter and Shahid Kapoor’s brother became a major talking point again on the issue of nepotism in Bollywood. Not to mention, fans were not impressed ever since the project was announced as it is the Hindi remake of National Award-winning Marathi film Sairat. Amid all such hullaballoo, both actors urged people to wait until the movie was released and then decide how it fared.

And as celebs showered praise on the two lead actors and director Shashank Khaitan a day before it was released for the audience, it seems not all were impressed after watching the film. Sample these.

The acting was immature, lacked soul and intensity. The background score by Ajay-Atul covered up for it. The only plus points were story and screenplay. Only watch if you haven’t watched Sairat. Ishan khattar might have a future in bollywood though. 3/5#Dhadak — Shivam (@shivamkimothi) July 20, 2018

Watched #Dhadak – 2/5

Same to same copy of #Sairat Every scene is the same 👍🏻

If you are interested to watch Dhadak i will tell everyone to watch #Sairat on youtube instead of wasting your money on this 🤗#Dhadakmoviereview #Dhadakreview — nawab sahab (@ak01738) July 20, 2018

It’s a bit shocking that the director hasn’t addressed the issue is casteism in #Dhadak even though it is an inter-caste love story. — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) July 20, 2018

A copycat movie like #Dhadak can escape comparison with Original #Sairat only if it can overtake or better the original coz you have the dish in front of you.. Only thing you need to do is garnish it properly & make it more tasty… — Sachin 2.0 ™ (@sachinkabali) July 20, 2018

I want Sairat to release again in competition to Dhadak. Let’s see who wins. — Gaitonde Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 20, 2018

#Dhadak review: Race 3 isn’t the worst movie of the year — Desi Tom Cruise (@desitomcruise) July 20, 2018

#dhadak Race 3 got a competition after all , that’s the power of #bollywood we don’t understand, same like we don’t understand the movies they make #nepotism sucks… — Rahul Bhagurkar (@rahulbhagurkar) July 20, 2018

Haven’t seen a worse film than #dhadak . Another pearl in @DharmaMovies ‘s string of bullshit movies. They can’t even make a remake properly! #DhadakReview @karanjohar — Jetaime Kini (@nylon_610) July 20, 2018

#Dhadak is worst copy of an iconic film #Sairat. Jhanvi’s Rajasthani accent is so bad that it spoils movie, Ishan is good at acting but Jhanvi is bad choice.

PS : Jhanvi must take acting classes. #DhadakReview — Babu (@BabuSahebBack) July 20, 2018

Remember one thing. It’s sin to touch some Masterpieces and #Sairat was one of ‘em. There’s no reality in the movie. The only thing you can see in the movie was introducing the late Sridevi’s daughter to the industry. And to do that, they’ve remaked the classic. #DhadakReview — Srikanth Boosa (@Srikanth_Boosa) July 19, 2018

However, not everyone criticised the film on social media. Some also thought that Dhadak shouldn’t be compared with Sairat and audience must give their views only based on this film and story. Others loved the sweet chemistry between Kapoor and Khatter and couldn’t have enough of them.

Just came back after watching the movie I’ve been waiting for the longest time. The first half of the movie is not engaging enough although the second half is interesting! #IshaanKhatter is brilliant in the movie & #JahnviKapoor is great as well. A decent weekend watch #Dhadak — Ishita Shahade (@ishahade) July 20, 2018

Its INTERVAL… and #Dhadak has been FANTASTIC so far ! Though the Screenplay is almost same as that of #Sairat but @ShashankKhaitan ‘s presentation surely noticeable 👍 Ishan Khattar is absolutely Brilliant while Janhavi deliveres more than expected. — AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) July 20, 2018

#Dhadakreview Amazing amazing amazing movie what a recreation #JhanviKapoor Just rocked the screen power pact acting skill #IshaanKhatter was also good quiet charming … a complete package joy n tears … Kjo did it again a master pieace….. ⭐⭐⭐⭐out of 5 ..A must watch .. — Heer (@Aphrodite_o1) July 20, 2018

@imIshaanKhatter Just loved Dhadak the chemistry between you and Jahnvi on screen was excellent.Keep up that good work. — Sneham Kar Chowdhury (@SnehamKar) July 20, 2018

I think everyone who’s reviewing #Dhadak were searching for #Sairat in it! Watch it like it’s #Dhadak no? Bah! — Rajeshwari Prasad (@RajeshwariGowd) July 20, 2018

#DhadakReview watching morning show.. can’t take eyes off #JanhviKapoor .. she is too good..interval.. — cottonandchilli (@cottonandchilli) July 20, 2018

And of course, memes started flooding Twitter.

karan johar after paying to twitter bots for giving better review of crap and disgusting #Dhadak #DhadakReview #SairatRuined pic.twitter.com/jAmXwIZhNf — N!$h@nt (@Nishant_Tiwarii) July 20, 2018

