Friday, July 20, 2018

Dhadak review: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter film fails to impress twitterati; many wish to see Sairat again

Dhadak movie review: Even though celebs showered praise on the two lead actors and director Shashank Khaitan a day before it was released for the audience, it seems not all were impressed to see the film.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 20, 2018 1:36:18 pm
dhadak review, dhadak auidence reaction, dhadak movie review, janhvi kapoor, ishan khatter, karan johar, sairat, dhadak memes, indian express Although fans like Ishaan Khatter’s performance, they were not impressed by Janhvi Kapoor’s acting.

Karan Johar’s Dhadak, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter finally hit the screens on Friday after much anticipation. The debut film of Sridevi’s daughter and Shahid Kapoor’s brother became a major talking point again on the issue of nepotism in Bollywood. Not to mention, fans were not impressed ever since the project was announced as it is the Hindi remake of National Award-winning Marathi film Sairat. Amid all such hullaballoo, both actors urged people to wait until the movie was released and then decide how it fared.

And as celebs showered praise on the two lead actors and director Shashank Khaitan a day before it was released for the audience, it seems not all were impressed after watching the film. Sample these.

However, not everyone criticised the film on social media. Some also thought that Dhadak shouldn’t be compared with Sairat and audience must give their views only based on this film and story. Others loved the sweet chemistry between Kapoor and Khatter and couldn’t have enough of them.

And of course, memes started flooding Twitter.

What’s your take on Dhadak? Tell us in comments below.

