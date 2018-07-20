Follow Us:
Friday, July 20, 2018

Dhadak movie review: The Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Katter film gets trolled with hilarious memes

Dhadak review: On the opening day of Karan Johar's Dhadak, it's raining memes and jokes on Twitter and many are not happy with the Hindi remake of the Marathi film Sairat. Many are sharing memes and GIFs taking a jibe at the makers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 20, 2018 5:40:30 pm
dhadak, dhadak moview review, dhadak review, dhadak memes, janhvi kapoor, ishaan khatter, karan johar, dhadak vs sairat, dhadak audience reaction, funny memes, entertainment news, viral news It’s raining memes on Twitter as Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter’s film hit the screens.

After months of anticipation, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak released on Friday (July 20). The film, which marks the debut of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter in Bollywood and Khatter’s second venture, was expected to do well in box office. But a quick look through the Internet shows how many found the movie not up to the mark and in fact, wished to see Sairat again instead. Accompanying this, are the sarcastic memes and jibes on nepotism and Karan Johar’s launch-pad for star kids that have been the rounds of the micro-blogging site ever since he movie got into post-production stage.

ALSO READ | Dhadak review: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter film fails to impress twitterati; many wish to see Sairat again

Nevertheless, Khatter’s performance managed to garner scattered praises on the Internet, even though many happened to give a thumbs-down to the couple’s on-screen chemistry in the Shashank Khaitan directorial. Here are some of the hilarious (and equally sarcastic memes) on Dhadak doing the rounds of the Internet.

ALSO READ | Dhadak review: There is no ‘dhak dhak’ in this Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer

While fans were disappointed and said it failed to capture the innocence and rawness of Sairat, critics feel Dhadak doesn’t work even as a standalone Bollywood romance.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement