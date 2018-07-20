Dhadak movie review: The Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Katter film gets trolled with hilarious memes

It’s raining memes on Twitter as Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter’s film hit the screens. It’s raining memes on Twitter as Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter’s film hit the screens.

After months of anticipation, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak released on Friday (July 20). The film, which marks the debut of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter in Bollywood and Khatter’s second venture, was expected to do well in box office. But a quick look through the Internet shows how many found the movie not up to the mark and in fact, wished to see Sairat again instead. Accompanying this, are the sarcastic memes and jibes on nepotism and Karan Johar’s launch-pad for star kids that have been the rounds of the micro-blogging site ever since he movie got into post-production stage.

Nevertheless, Khatter’s performance managed to garner scattered praises on the Internet, even though many happened to give a thumbs-down to the couple’s on-screen chemistry in the Shashank Khaitan directorial. Here are some of the hilarious (and equally sarcastic memes) on Dhadak doing the rounds of the Internet.

When someone asks me if I’m going to watch #Dhadak pic.twitter.com/vX3twsgT5O — Nidin Jacob (@ImNidin) July 20, 2018

Bhaiyo aur behano,ye banda abhi abhi #Dhadak dekh ke aaya hai aur tab se ye aisi ajeeb ajeeb si awazein nikal rha hai..maata aa gyi isme..#SayNoToDhadak guys if u dnt want to undergo such torture..@firkiii @Gadhvilaxman #Boycott_Dhadak_And_Watch_SairatAgain pic.twitter.com/5XPBZwv8ZI — ek aalu bonda (@ek_aalu_bonda) July 20, 2018

Karan Johar tried to remake a hit marathi movie and failed big time. That’s what happens when you cast actors with no talent. #Dhadak #DhadakMovieReview #DhadakReview pic.twitter.com/1FCeJGdXFt — Nikhil S (@frankylampy) July 20, 2018

If you are planning to watch #Dhadak please take a gun with you #DhadakReview pic.twitter.com/YUv8UhD6rK — नयाKuttey Pakadne Waley Baba (@BhojpuriSupers1) July 20, 2018

While fans were disappointed and said it failed to capture the innocence and rawness of Sairat, critics feel Dhadak doesn’t work even as a standalone Bollywood romance.

