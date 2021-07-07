scorecardresearch
PM Narendra Modi sends birthday wish to user, takes Twitter by surprise

Twitter users were both surprised and elated by the Prime Minister's message. Dextro, meanwhile, felt she was the "luckiest human alive".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 7, 2021 12:51:13 pm
narendra modi, modi birthday wish twitter user, modi surprise birthday message doctor, Dextrodiwas, odd news, viral news, indian expressThe sweet message from the prime minister won hearts online.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took people on social media by surprise on Tuesday after he obliged with a fan’s request and sent her a virtual birthday greeting.

Dextro (@Dextrocardiac1), a doctor by profession, celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. She jokingly tagged a Twitter user, whose handle PM Modi follows, asking him to ask the Prime Minister to wish her.

This caught PM Modi’s attention. And, not only did he respond with a greeting, but played along with the doctor’s candid version of naming the day after her username. “Happy Birthday…or as you are describing it – Dextrodiwas…,” PM Modi wrote with a smiling emoji. He also wished her a “great year ahead”.

Twitter users were both surprised and elated by the Prime Minister’s message. Dextro, meanwhile, felt she was the “luckiest human alive”.

She tagged the two people whose tweets helped the PM take notice of her, thanking them for making her day memorable.

