PM Narendra Modi sends birthday wish to user, takes Twitter by surprise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took people on social media by surprise on Tuesday after he obliged with a fan’s request and sent her a virtual birthday greeting.

Dextro (@Dextrocardiac1), a doctor by profession, celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. She jokingly tagged a Twitter user, whose handle PM Modi follows, asking him to ask the Prime Minister to wish her.

Thankyou ajit. Dextrodiwas par please ask pm to wish me as you follows you both 🤭 — Dextro (@Dextrocardiac1) July 6, 2021

This caught PM Modi’s attention. And, not only did he respond with a greeting, but played along with the doctor’s candid version of naming the day after her username. “Happy Birthday…or as you are describing it – Dextrodiwas…,” PM Modi wrote with a smiling emoji. He also wished her a “great year ahead”.

Happy Birthday…or as you are describing it – Dextrodiwas… :) Have a great year ahead. https://t.co/X0Z5DrdMQ1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2021

Twitter users were both surprised and elated by the Prime Minister’s message. Dextro, meanwhile, felt she was the “luckiest human alive”.

I’m the luckiest human alive guys ✨✨✨✨https://t.co/cXtVskTzx5 — Dextro (@Dextrocardiac1) July 6, 2021

She tagged the two people whose tweets helped the PM take notice of her, thanking them for making her day memorable.