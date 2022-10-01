‘Such a sight to behold’: Enthusiastic devotees perform Garba in huge circle in Gujarat

After a two-year Covid-19-induced gap, Navratri festive fervour has gripped several parts of India. From a video of an impromptu Garba performance inside a Mumbai local train to a photo of the Indian Railways’ vrat menu, social media has been filled with instances of grand celebrations across the country. Leaving netizens stunned, an extravagant Garba performance in Gujarat’s Vadodara has now surfaced online.

The clip shared by news agency ANI on Twitter shows an aerial view of the cultural union. Scores of people are seen moving in a large circle embellished with lights and vibrant colours. The drone moves to show the massive celebration and devotees are seen performing Garba enthusiastically.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Devotees in large numbers play Garba in Vadodara Navratri festival VNF on the fifth day of Navratri in Vadodara (30.09) (Video Source: VNF) pic.twitter.com/OJtwbNY5bd — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

The event was held on the fifth day of Navratri on September 30 in Vadodara, Gujarat. “Gujarat: Devotees in large numbers play Garba in Vadodara Navratri festival VNF on the fifth day of Navratri in Vadodara (30.09) (Video Source: VNF),” ANI tweeted.

Many users were amazed by the grand celebrations. A user commented, “Such a sight to behold…” Another user wrote, “Next year if im around, Im definitely going.”

Loved the drone shot — Swapan Singh (@HOUSESWAPAN) October 1, 2022

Before this, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a clip from Mumbai’s Marine Drive where a large group of youngsters clad in casual clothes were seen performing Garba in unison. In a large circle, they were seen making moves on a Mumbai street.

During the Hindu festival of Navratri, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Durga and many observe fast. They worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga during the nine nights and 10 days. This year, the festival began on September 26 and will end on Dussehra, October 5.