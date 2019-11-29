Man gives Chennai police station 4-star rating, now everyone’s reviewing it

The Tamil Nadu man’s review of a police station is going viral on WhatsApp and now has even reached Twitter. The Tamil Nadu man’s review of a police station is going viral on WhatsApp and now has even reached Twitter.

A review of a police station in Tamil Nadu has gone viral on social media and has prompted people to start posting similar reviews of the police station.

The man – identified just as Logeshwaran S – posted a review of the Thirumullaivoyal T10 Police Station in Chennai on Google Maps in which he described the experience of his ‘stay’ there. Written like a typical hotel review, the writer of post, who claims to be a ‘local guide’, said that he was detained around midnight for riding a two-wheeler without proper documents.

“The station is clean and is located on the main road. Staff members are very kind and I did not face any harassment from them,”the review said.

He claimed that he was released without any bribe being demanded and concluded his review saying, “A must-visit visit place in your life.” His rating? 4-stars.

The image started doing the rounds of social media.

This prompted others to go on Google Maps and given their own reviews of the police station. Over the last 24 hours, there are plenty of reviews of the police station. The rating of the police station gradually went from 3.7 to 4.2 stars.

Here are some of the other interesting reviews:

Deputy Commissioner Easwaran, under whose jurisdiction the station falls, told IndianExpress.com that he was aware of the review and is looking into the matter. “I have been asked to investigate the detainment following the reviews. Although it’s positive, such reviews are not a good trend,” he said over the telephone.

However, the review is very similar to a trend that was seen in Sri Lanka. A day before the review appeared for the Chennai police station, a similar review of a police station in Colombo was breaking the internet.

A man posting under the name Wijesekara Pathurjan put up a 5-star review of the Kollupitiya Police Station, and it quickly went viral.

“Got arrested for not carrying my identity card, treated me very well. Cells are spacious and clean. Food was ok but rice for 3 times is a bit boring. Handcuff was bit corroded but it’s ok it does the job right. The officers are friendly. Overall it was a nice experience,” the review said.

Coincidence? Maybe not, given the kind of review. Here are some of the reviews of the Colombo police station that popped up after the first one went viral.

