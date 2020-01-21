Mumbai’s mounted police unit has a Manish Malhotra-designed outfit, but opinions are divided

Noted Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra made the uniform that many dubbed as an attire only worthy for period dramas. Noted Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra made the uniform that many dubbed as an attire only worthy for period dramas.

For upcoming Republic Day celebrations, the Mumbai Police is bringing back its Mounted Police Unit after 88 years. For the occasion, the police roped in noted fashion designer Manish Malhotra to come up with the uniform for the unit. However, after it was unveiled, there were divided opinions on the new outfit.

Thirteen horses have undergone training for the past four months to get used to crowds and noise, so that they can patrol crowded stretches of Mumbai’s beaches and promenades. The new uniform for the police unit features a navy blue sherwani suit that is embellished with intricate silver threadwork and is paired with white pants. The uniform also has a blue peshwa hat.

The Mumbai Police released a video on social media along with the photos of policemen wearing the new uniform. The tweets quickly created a lot of buzz online.

Regal in stature, Formidable in form, the “Mounted Police Unit” returns to Mumbai Police.

Thank you @ManishMalhotra for designing such an elegant uniform for our Riders.

Our Mounted Unit is sure to make a strong impact during law and order situations. pic.twitter.com/S0T6bcvdR9 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 19, 2020

However, not everyone was impressed by the new uniform. There were queries over whether the uniform is just for use on Republic Day or will be their routine uniform. Others said the police force needed more practical uniforms given the temperatures and humidity in the city. Some accused the police of participating in a ‘period drama’ while others accused them of having a ‘colonial hangover’.

Here are some of the reactions to the tweet:

By looking at the uniform I can say that this unit will have less impact on law and order but significant impact on selfie crowd! The uniform looks more ceremonial than functional. — Kuldip Gyaneswar (@kuldipgyaneswar) January 20, 2020

And this is how our ‘Colonial Mindset’ still reflects in our mentality. — 🇮🇳 Swanand Karmarkar 🇮🇳 (@swanand220) January 20, 2020

Mumbai ki garmi mein, itna traffic mein, you people are expecting a poor Policeman to dress up like this? Are u guys mad? Malhotra lives in AC apt & travels by AC car. Imagine wearing this costume and controlling a horse on the cement/tar potholes of Mumbai.

Sadistic @OfficeofUT — Rati #ProtectWithPen (@ratihegde) January 20, 2020

Please let us know how much you guys spent on this uniform from designing to raw material to finish product, looks like waste of money to me, the rider already looks uncomfortable in that and looks like he is going for a Jung, in summer season he’s gonna feel really hot. — Samarth (@samratsamarth25) January 20, 2020

I feel like we are still under the influence of East India Company/British Colonial Rule. How much money did Manish charged for this Colonial Design?? 🤦🏼‍♂️#ColonialHangover pic.twitter.com/AyrHxKxBzp — Pavan Sista (@pavan_sista) January 20, 2020

What’s with that heavy af stupidly designed uniform in a humid city like Mumbai? What was Manish Malhotra thinking, he’s designing for a film? Idiotic. — Nikhil (@red_devil22) January 20, 2020

Mumbai police, costume by Manish Malhotra, script and direction by Sanjay Leela Bhansali https://t.co/gz2m5FldK4 — Kashyap Swaroop (@LowKashWala) January 19, 2020

But wat’s with the Peshwa hat?? Looks like a left over costume from Bajirao Mastani! https://t.co/Vr434IU7vR — Ashutosh Warang (@ashuWtf) January 19, 2020

According to Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the mounted policemen will be effective in patrolling during protests. The first unit will include a police sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector, four head constables and 32 riders holding constable rank.

In November 2018, former police commissioner Subodh Jaiswal had submitted a proposal to the state government to incorporate horses in the force for monitoring large public gatherings.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd