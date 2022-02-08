Designer thought no one would wear her pantsuit set. Then this happened

Often, in the world of fashion, the most unexpected of apparel become a rage. Some pieces do not look good on the hanger but sure shine on people. It needs a craftsman’s eye to figure out which piece has the potential to shine even if the clothing item initially appears “not so fashion worthy”.

An Instagram reel made by clothing brand Doh Tak Keh, points to this phenomenon. The fun reel shows Zuber, the brand’s embroiderer, mouthing the words “She was like oh my god I can never wear that and I was like let me show you” as he showcases a multicoloured pantsuit set. The reel then quickly shows several celebrities, including Swara Bhaskar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Alaya F, rocking the same pantsuit set as Qveen Herby’s song Abracadabra plays in the background.

The digitally printed set, known as Madrasee blazer and trouser, has become the label’s best-seller, despite initial reservations by founder Juhi Melwani. According to the brand’s website, the outfit is made of biodegradable lyocell and azo-free chemical dye. One can get the set in a wide range of sizes- from XXS to XXXL.

The reel has gathered more than 2 lakh likes and much love from users. A user commented on the post, “Love this piece. Looks good on all the talents”. Another user echoed this sentiment and said, “I would totally wear that”. “Love to the see the people behind these.. and kudos to his vision..#Respect,” a person commented about the embroider’s belief in the outfit even if the label’s founder was unsure.