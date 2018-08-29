Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

These desi versions of the Venn diagram memes will leave you in splits!

As Netizens across the globe are coming up with their version of the DJ venn diagram, Indian users have given it a desi twist, so much that even brands have joined the meme-fest.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 29, 2018 9:12:52 pm
venn diagram, viral venn diagrams, venn diagram memes, venn memes, desi venn memes, desi jokes, desi memes, indian express, viral news, funny news These venn memes by desi users and brands are quite relatable. (Source: Shaadi.com, East India Comedy/ Twitter)
Remember those circular venn diagrams from mathematics that showed all possible logical relations between a finite collection of different sets? Netizens across the globe are now obsessed with them. Although it might have been hard to understand back then, these crazy memes doing round online seems not only easy to understand but has turned into a viral fad.

It all started when a Twitter user Adam Levy posted a photo showing what preachers, DJs, and bank robbers have in common. Although Levy tweeted it out first, it was Twitter user Chelo, whose tweet went viral.

Now, as Netizens across the globe are coming up with their version of the DJ venn diagram, Indian users have given it a desi twist, so much that even brands like Shaadi.com and Zomato have joined the meme-fest.

Here are some of the best desi venn memes:

Do you have a venn diagram to share with others? Tell us in comments below.

