These desi versions of the Venn diagram memes will leave you in splits!

These venn memes by desi users and brands are quite relatable. (Source: Shaadi.com, East India Comedy/ Twitter) These venn memes by desi users and brands are quite relatable. (Source: Shaadi.com, East India Comedy/ Twitter)

Remember those circular venn diagrams from mathematics that showed all possible logical relations between a finite collection of different sets? Netizens across the globe are now obsessed with them. Although it might have been hard to understand back then, these crazy memes doing round online seems not only easy to understand but has turned into a viral fad.

It all started when a Twitter user Adam Levy posted a photo showing what preachers, DJs, and bank robbers have in common. Although Levy tweeted it out first, it was Twitter user Chelo, whose tweet went viral.

why is this so funny to me pic.twitter.com/fUDik7CTF5 — CHELO (@chelllssseeea) August 21, 2018

Now, as Netizens across the globe are coming up with their version of the DJ venn diagram, Indian users have given it a desi twist, so much that even brands like Shaadi.com and Zomato have joined the meme-fest.

Here are some of the best desi venn memes:

Venn are we eating next? pic.twitter.com/pbAXYcwTuZ — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) August 28, 2018

One venn diagram everyone remembers. pic.twitter.com/pZta6gkYoW — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) August 29, 2018

Life of an Autowala. pic.twitter.com/oq5hPguL0v — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 28, 2018

This movie can fit in literally every meme. pic.twitter.com/8VpTcqLmxM — Nikhil (@niquotein) August 28, 2018

Bach ke Kaha jaoge : pic.twitter.com/JwstnZwixS — Wes kuruNi (@wes_kuruni) August 27, 2018

Yes Sir

Yes Ma’am pic.twitter.com/DdbEgK3P2u — Bade Chote (@badechote) August 27, 2018

Girls who are your sisters. A Venn Diagram. pic.twitter.com/wrUeoP7zvy — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 26, 2018

Perfect Venn Diagram does exist pic.twitter.com/uUP9NFuYA0 — Vaibhav… (@lamevaibhav) August 24, 2018

Do you have a venn diagram to share with others? Tell us in comments below.

