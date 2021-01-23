scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 23, 2021
From market places to Bollywood films: These desi versions of Bernie Sanders memes are breaking the internet

Many Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vidyut Jammwal, Gajraj Rao took inspiration from Hollywood stars to recreate their own Bernie memes, leaving fans impressed online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 23, 2021 5:09:43 pm
bernie desi memes, bernie sanders memes, bernie sanders mitten memes, bernie sanders in india memes, bernie sanders bollywood memes, indian expressFrom Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Bernie Sanders was photoshopped in most popular Hindi films.(Source: Madan_Chikna/Twitter)

As the memes of US Senator Bernie Sanders sitting in a stoic pose continue to create waves on social media, Indians too are not shying away from joining the bandwagon. From Bollywood stars to brands, all have joined in to have some fun and the results are hilarious.

The Vermont Senator was spotted sitting on a chair with his hands crossed, donning a simple coat and mask during the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden. While most attendees opted for high-end fashionable attires at the event, Sanders garnered a lot of attention for his anti-fashion look online.

Now, desi netizens are busy photoshopping the 79-year-old politician in some common Indian scenarios — be it riding a local train or sitting at sabzi mandi. And if that wasn’t enough, Bollywood buffs recreated iconic Hindi cinema moments with Sanders!

From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sanders has managed to merge in posters and scenes with much ease and élan.

Desi memers are not alone, as the official account for Kerala Tourism Ministry too joined in the meme-fest, photoshopping the politician sitting against the picturesque Munnar hills, campaigning for the popular tourist destination.

Many Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vidyut Jammwal, Gajraj Rao took inspiration from Hollywood stars like Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Aniston to recreate their own Bernie memes, leaving fans impressed online.

Amid all the frenzy online, the Vermont Democratic Senator has reacted to everything saying he has “seen” all the memes, and said he wasn’t aware his pose would create such a buzz.

