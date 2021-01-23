From market places to Bollywood films: These desi versions of Bernie Sanders memes are breaking the internet

From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Bernie Sanders was photoshopped in most popular Hindi films.(Source: Madan_Chikna/Twitter)

As the memes of US Senator Bernie Sanders sitting in a stoic pose continue to create waves on social media, Indians too are not shying away from joining the bandwagon. From Bollywood stars to brands, all have joined in to have some fun and the results are hilarious.

The Vermont Senator was spotted sitting on a chair with his hands crossed, donning a simple coat and mask during the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden. While most attendees opted for high-end fashionable attires at the event, Sanders garnered a lot of attention for his anti-fashion look online.

Now, desi netizens are busy photoshopping the 79-year-old politician in some common Indian scenarios — be it riding a local train or sitting at sabzi mandi. And if that wasn’t enough, Bollywood buffs recreated iconic Hindi cinema moments with Sanders!

From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sanders has managed to merge in posters and scenes with much ease and élan.

My contribution to Bernie meets Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/KLNvYckLLc — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) January 22, 2021

Mera Haal Na Bernie Uncle Ke Jaisa Ho Gaya Hai pic.twitter.com/JbzKtMFV3R — 𝙉𝙖𝙫𝙞 (@NaviKRStan) January 23, 2021

this is getting out of hands now pic.twitter.com/AdeBtKGozf — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) January 22, 2021

Iss Bernie Sanders ke template ka kuch karna padega pic.twitter.com/sCpMhETeaJ — Kaju Katli (@kaju__katli) January 23, 2021

Ab se meri maalish tum karogi… pic.twitter.com/PikG2DF8Mk — chikoo ➐ (@tweeterrant) January 22, 2021

PSA: India cricket team came out with a new team picture 🇮🇳 #BernieSanders #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/aV4EK4sTvi — Ami (@__UhME) January 21, 2021

Bernie decided to visit Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/Xu6h8CGE79 — خراب عورت (@KharabAurat) January 21, 2021

Desi memers are not alone, as the official account for Kerala Tourism Ministry too joined in the meme-fest, photoshopping the politician sitting against the picturesque Munnar hills, campaigning for the popular tourist destination.

Many Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vidyut Jammwal, Gajraj Rao took inspiration from Hollywood stars like Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Aniston to recreate their own Bernie memes, leaving fans impressed online.

Amid all the frenzy online, the Vermont Democratic Senator has reacted to everything saying he has “seen” all the memes, and said he wasn’t aware his pose would create such a buzz.