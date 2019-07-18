Desi twitterati are sharing hilarious memes to show what it meant to be backbenchers

While there is no dearth of memes on social media, it does not stop netizens from coming up with more creative and hilarious trends to add on to the existing ones. The latest one doing rounds on the Internet is the “backbencher memes” that has left many ROFL-ing. The idea behind the trending meme is to highlight how backbenchers would react in various situations during class.

For those unfamiliar with the term, backbenchers are refered to students occupying the last row of seats in a classroom.

Whether it is to maintain “pin-drop silence” in class or to respond to the questions asked by the teacher, these memes will leave you in splits. Here are some of the many memes trending online, reminding many of their school and college days.

Teacher – I want pin drop silence in my classroom. This is last warning. Le backbenchers – pic.twitter.com/FDxnQ1NQ65 — Ujala Arora (@WhereIsMy_Food) July 17, 2019

Teachers: No one will bring outsiders in the college function Backbenchers: pic.twitter.com/iqWL3GTjy1 — Hasnain (ex-Prof.) (@theHasnainRaza) July 17, 2019

When a teacher says “Iska jawab kon dega?

Backbencher : pic.twitter.com/Ovbmhl35f8 — HãMžå🇵🇰💫(Feeno Ka Birthday💞💞) (@Oye_Hamzuuuu) July 16, 2019

When your backbencher friend gives correct answer to teacher. Other Backbenchers* pic.twitter.com/U1blktyDP2 — Thoda sa funny🇮🇳 (@Shivam_mishra21) July 17, 2019

Principal : No one will bring fire cracker in school. Teacher : last year aap log sutli bomb fod gye the toilet me isss baar nhi. Le backbencher plan for this diwali: pic.twitter.com/fhPiuflCoh — SATAN (@__shan10u) July 17, 2019

#Backbencher Teacher :- No one will fight in my class Backbenchers pic.twitter.com/hBr9kzbL7I — Kamlesh jakhar (@Kamlesh96601786) July 17, 2019

Teacher – sit straight, this is not your home

Backbencher nibba – pic.twitter.com/zviIVO4Dbp — Guruji69 (@guruji_ka_bhakt) July 15, 2019

Professor:-no one bring mobile

Phone in my lecture. Backbencher’s:- pic.twitter.com/pi2i4DdDix — Abdual Azeem🇮🇳 (@being_h_sapiens) July 17, 2019

Teacher : I Want Pin Drop Silence In The Class.

Backbencher : pic.twitter.com/jTcNP68Ocy — HãMžå🇵🇰💫(Feeno Ka Birthday💞💞) (@Oye_Hamzuuuu) July 17, 2019

Teacher: No one should laugh in my class. Backbencher: pic.twitter.com/2DyOoric5e — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) July 15, 2019