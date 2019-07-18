Desi twitterati are sharing hilarious memes to show what it meant to be backbenchers

Toggle Menu
Whether it is to maintain "pin-drop silence" in class or to respond to the questions asked, the memes highlight the various situation and moments leaving many in splits.

The backbenchers are usually known as the notorious lot, that often occupies the last seats of a classroom and creates a ruckus.

While there is no dearth of memes on social media, it does not stop netizens from coming up with more creative and hilarious trends to add on to the existing ones. The latest one doing rounds on the Internet is the “backbencher memes” that has left many ROFL-ing. The idea behind the trending meme is to highlight how backbenchers would react in various situations during class.

For those unfamiliar with the term, backbenchers are refered to students occupying the last row of seats in a classroom.

Whether it is to maintain “pin-drop silence” in class or to respond to the questions asked by the teacher, these memes will leave you in splits. Here are some of the many memes trending online, reminding many of their school and college days.

