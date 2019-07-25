People share their ‘Rahul Bose moment’ after actor’s bill for two bananas goes viral

Bollywood actor Rahul Bose recently shared a video on Twitter in which he complained about having to pay nearly Rs 500 for just two bananas. After the video went viral, people are sharing their own experiences that are similar and are calling it their ‘Rahul Bose moment’.

Advertising

Bose in the video said that he ordered two bananas while working out in the hotel gym. He received the bananas, which were listed as a “Fruit Platter” on the bill he received in his room, and he was billed Rs 442.50 for them.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Now, people are sharing their ‘Rahul Bose moment’ to let the actor know that he’s not the only one to be overcharged for everyday items. Some of the tweets are hilarious, and the most spoken about ‘Rahul Bose moment’ was paying for popcorn at multiplexes.

Here are some of the tweets:

My Rahul Bose moment was..

Paying ₹10000 for Justin Bieber’s concert. — Sarcastic Tweets™ (@Sarcastic_DNA) July 25, 2019

My Rahul Bose moment was paying 800Rs for golgappe in Taj Vivanta Bangalore #RahulBoseMoment #rahulbose — ankit soni (@Ankitsn77) July 25, 2019

My Rahul Bose moment was paying Rs 250 for one glass of Lemon Soda ! — Sahil Trivedi (@SahilTrivedi19) July 25, 2019

My Rahul Bose moment was ₹100 for two samosa https://t.co/JURlE74Pmv — Jay Kishan Panchal (@jay_kishan29) July 25, 2019

Raju:- My Rahul Bose moment is after paying 1cr Rupees I Got Babaji Ka Thullu 😁😬😅#RahulBose pic.twitter.com/chBNQ6lkMM — Badal Kadiya (@BadalKadiya) July 25, 2019

My Rahul Bose moment was when I bought this painting by Pablo Picasso for 95.2 Million Dollars. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Ka5iXpPakW — CuriousCase (@tanucanary) July 25, 2019

My Rahul Bose moment was when I went to a renowned Unisex Saloon of my city and had a hair cut of 470 Rs. for the first time aur sharam ke maare 30Rs. change bhi nahi maang paya 😭

Baal katwane gaya aur chu+!%@ katwa k aa gaya! 😑 — Vijay Pandey (@Vijshan007) July 25, 2019

My Rahul Bose moment was carrying some extra mineral water bottles in my check-in baggage and paying INR 7200 to Jet Airways for a set of 10 bottles! — Kaustubh Pethe (@kauspet) July 24, 2019

My Rahul Bose moment is everyday when I take uber in peak hours — The Kulshrestha (@EinherjarNorth) July 24, 2019

There was a cute girl in a super market Wanted to have a close look at her Went to her counter and ordered a water bottle, everything went well untill she asked me for Rs.200/- for the water bottle Still I can’t forget my Rahul Bose moment — AsGaR (@asgarhid) July 24, 2019

my rahul bose moment was when I bought a coffee for 75 rs. for the first time aur sharam ke maare cheeni bhi nahi maang paya 😭 — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) July 24, 2019

My Rahul bose moment was giving 250rs for Tees Maar Khan Movie…. — Bengaluru Betala (@gururaj_mj) July 24, 2019

My Rahul Bose movement was paying 300/- for one kg Coriander (धनिया) ☹️ — Manoj Agrawal (@manoj_indore) July 24, 2019

Having 9-10 golgappe at #IndiaGate and paid ₹120….. My Rahul Bose Moment — Nitesh Ojha (@niteshojha786) July 24, 2019

My Rahul Bose Moment When If its not an Iphone is not Iphone pic.twitter.com/G3ocutzKCP — @How Football Saved Humans (@saved_how) July 24, 2019

Incidentally, the Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Commissioner has ordered a high-level investigation into an “illegal and exorbitant charge of GST” by the hotel.