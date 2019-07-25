People share their ‘Rahul Bose moment’ after actor’s bill for two bananas goes viral

Toggle Menu
After the video went viral, people are sharing their own experiences in which they were overcharged for items and are calling it their 'Rahul Bose moment'.

Bollywood actor Rahul Bose recently shared a video on Twitter in which he complained about having to pay nearly Rs 500 for just two bananas. After the video went viral, people are sharing their own experiences that are similar and are calling it their ‘Rahul Bose moment’.

Bose in the video said that he ordered two bananas while working out in the hotel gym. He received the bananas, which were listed as a “Fruit Platter” on the bill he received in his room, and he was billed Rs 442.50 for them.

Now, people are sharing their ‘Rahul Bose moment’ to let the actor know that he’s not the only one to be overcharged for everyday items. Some of the tweets are hilarious, and the most spoken about ‘Rahul Bose moment’ was paying for popcorn at multiplexes.

Here are some of the tweets:

Incidentally, the Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Commissioner has ordered a high-level investigation into an “illegal and exorbitant charge of GST” by the hotel.

