Desi Tweeple mark end of the month with hilarious ‘money meme’ and it’s spot on

When it comes to jokes involving money, it never gets old. Everyone feels the excitement when money is credited in one’s account. But this excitement fades once bank account balance decreases. Now, to express the same feeling, desi Twitterati have started a new meme trend on the micro-blogging site and it’s spot on.

Advertising

People on Twitter have been sharing memes with a wad of cash on one hand and only Rs 100 on the other. From what they hope their bank balance looks like to actually how the bank balance is, the memes are quite relatable and have left many in splits.

ALSO READ | This ad featuring Amitabh Bachchan has become fodder for new desi memes

Taking a break from JCB memes galore on the social media platform, desi Tweeple are expressing their sorrow about little money at the end of the month.

Sample these:

Education loan vs Campus Placement pic.twitter.com/A7dpY8pgAI — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) May 29, 2019

Engineers Advertising Chai sutta expenses vs other expenses pic.twitter.com/lYqBWUqydF — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 29, 2019

Paresh Rawal From Athiti Tum kab Jaoge giving Money 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nXtF31QxPh — S Ravind King (@sravindking) May 29, 2019

Pic 1: Salary Credited..

Pic 2: After 3 Days.. pic.twitter.com/qgiViKPuLd — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) May 29, 2019

Pic 1: What you want to withdraw from ATM Pic 2: What you actually withdraw pic.twitter.com/N53ako9EcT — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) May 29, 2019

CTC vs The actual salary pic.twitter.com/MHEvWRnLA3 — Abhinav Rai (@abhinavrai327) May 29, 2019

Cab fare (At booking time vs After complete ride ) pic.twitter.com/UVuydzHMBz — Flying Arrow (@itsDipuva) May 29, 2019

Parents spending on me and my brother

Vs

Parents spending on themselves pic.twitter.com/9xeoUjy2tf — Divya 🎈 (@ambertonic_) May 28, 2019

Pic1 Shopkeeper: Ye saman itne ka hai..

Pic2 Mom: Itne may de do.. pic.twitter.com/aApKwlvkUe — Romz (@RomanaRaza) May 28, 2019

* In Joota churaayi rasam at indian wedding *

Pic1- Actual Price of shoes

Pic2- What your sister in law demands pic.twitter.com/tJLZ3AQHyP — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) May 28, 2019

1. Money gave to mom given by relatives

2. Money that mom return me

😢 pic.twitter.com/Q5qWnHWxTc — sachin🏏🏏 (@imsachin100) May 28, 2019

Pic1: Amount Girls Pay In haircut.

Pic2: Amount Boys Pay In haircut. pic.twitter.com/J12zLdyvZn — Tanmay Sinha😎{Tanu} (@srcastic_writer) May 28, 2019