Desi Tweeple mark end of the month with hilarious ‘money meme’ and it’s spot on

Taking a break from JCB memes on the social media platform, desi Tweeple are expressing their sorrow about little money at the end of the month.

Twitterati are sharing instances with a wad of cash on one hand and lesser money on another.

When it comes to jokes involving money, it never gets old. Everyone feels the excitement when money is credited in one’s account. But this excitement fades once bank account balance decreases. Now, to express the same feeling, desi Twitterati have started a new meme trend on the micro-blogging site and it’s spot on.

People on Twitter have been sharing memes with a wad of cash on one hand and only Rs 100 on the other. From what they hope their bank balance looks like to actually how the bank balance is, the memes are quite relatable and have left many in splits.

Taking a break from JCB memes galore on the social media platform, desi Tweeple are expressing their sorrow about little money at the end of the month.

Sample these:

