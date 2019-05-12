Desi Tweeple are having a blast using the English alphabet to craft clever memes

The latest Twitter trend that has got Indian users hooked involves replacing English alphabets with cleverly crafted memes. It might seem a tad difficult to understand in the beginning for most will get cracking once they “decode” the message. Take this for example. The alphabets AB were replaced with a picture of South African batsman AB de Villiers.

Check out some of the tweets that have created a buzz online.

If life gives you lemon here is a perfect solution : pic.twitter.com/5ltmGlkkdO — Pandey Reboot (@Jhalla_wallah) May 11, 2019

Hum jaha khade hote hai ‘line’ wohi se suru hoti hai pic.twitter.com/Py08Ki1xPD — Sumit Kr Mishra (@imskm11) May 11, 2019

6 6 6 6 6 6 🙌🙏 pic.twitter.com/fSZlX3W6Bq — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) May 11, 2019

Who called them sex chromosomes and not Pyar ki nishani ? pic.twitter.com/e23DRYtqjE — Wes kuruNi (@wes_kuruni) May 11, 2019

Kashmir India ka tha, India ka hai aur India ka hi rahega. pic.twitter.com/xixh9eA9RU — Anant (@_Aawarahun) May 11, 2019