Desi Tweeple are having a blast using the English alphabet to craft clever memes

People have been making the alphabet a little bit harder to understand by replacing letters with objects that spell out the same thing.

Replacing photos with letters is the new meme template is keeping desi users on Twitter busy.

The latest Twitter trend that has got Indian users hooked involves replacing English alphabets with cleverly crafted memes. It might seem a tad difficult to understand in the beginning for most will get cracking once they “decode” the message. Take this for example. The alphabets AB were replaced with a picture of South African batsman AB de Villiers.

Check out some of the tweets that have created a buzz online.

