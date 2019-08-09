Harry Potter birthday song sung to bhajan tune has netizens cracking up

For Harry Potter fans, 31 July is an important date. It’s the birthday of Harry Potter and his creator JK Rowling. But one particular birthday greeting has left netizens cracking up.

Anuya Jakatdar and Sharin Bhatti, who host the show Books on Toast, sing “Happy birthday Harry Potter” to the tune of a bhajan.

The video was originally shared last year by Jakatdar, but resurfaced this year close to the boy wizard’s 39th birthday, and has Potterheads cracking up. The show normally features discussions on reading and various books.

The hilarious birthday wish was originally recorded for the show a year ago, and was tagged ‘#HarryKaJanamdin ka Bhajan’. Be warned it’s unsuitable for children.

#HarryKaJanamdin ka Bhajan. Books on Toast presents a special bhajan on the occasion of #HarryPotter and @jk_rowling ‘s birthdays. We sang this live yesterday, however, here is a recorded version for your enjoyment. Sang by: @sharinbhatti & @anuyeaah pic.twitter.com/wQRLzgELeU — Books on Toast (@BooksonT) August 1, 2018

Here are some reactions to the video:

This has made my month. Maha Giggles have happened. — Sukanya 🌓🦄✨🍃 (@suku06) August 8, 2019

Happy budday Harry Potterrrrrrr 🤣 — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) August 8, 2019

I LOVE THIS SO MUCH AND I AM LOW KEY MAD I AM NOT THERE WITH @sharinbhatti AND @anuyeaah singing “Severus liked Lilly, usko nahi mili” bahahahahahhahahabahabhahapic.twitter.com/QaFMO5agWc — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) August 8, 2019

This is so cool! 😁😁😁 — U.S.B. (@bababatra) August 9, 2019

Hahahahah. This is amazing! 💯 — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) August 8, 2019

They’re under a spell it seems — Aseem Yadav (@AseemY) August 8, 2019

The Harry Potter Raga Malhar 😂 — Eitu Vij Chopra (@EituVij) August 8, 2019