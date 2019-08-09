Harry Potter birthday song sung to bhajan tune has netizens cracking up

Toggle Menu
The video was originally shared last year, but resurfaced this year close to the boy wizard's 39th birthday, and has Potterheads cracking up.

The hilarious birthday wish was originally recorded for the show a year ago, and was tagged ‘#HarryKaJanamdin ka Bhajan’. Be warned it’s unsuitable for children.

For Harry Potter fans, 31 July is an important date. It’s the birthday of Harry Potter and his creator JK Rowling. But one particular birthday greeting has left netizens cracking up.

Anuya Jakatdar and Sharin Bhatti, who host the show Books on Toast, sing “Happy birthday Harry Potter” to the tune of a bhajan.

The video was originally shared last year by Jakatdar, but resurfaced this year close to the boy wizard’s 39th birthday, and has Potterheads cracking up. The show normally features discussions on reading and various books.

Here are some reactions to the video:

 

