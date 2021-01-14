scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Must Read

From putting it in Biryani to Maggi: Desi people share jokes on how best to vaccinate country against Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the rollout of India’s Covid-19 vaccination programme on January 16.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 14, 2021 7:13:32 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine, india vaccination drive, covid vaccine drive, mass covid vaccination, covid 19 vaccine jokes, put the vaccine in food jokes, viral news, indian expressFrom momos to vada pav, all popular dishes have found mention in the jokes.

With less than a week to go for India to start its nationwide inoculation drive, coronavirus vaccines were shipped to multiple parts across the country on Wednesday. And online, people greeted  the development with hope and humour.

As photos and video of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shots arriving in different states made it to social media, netizens came up with innovative ways on how the vaccine could be administered to people, and thus started one of the funniest trends on Twitter right now —  how simply putting the vaccine in desi people’s favourite food is the best way to get everyone inoculated.

In one of the first tweets spotted on this, a user, N (@n_i_g_a_m), noting Mumbaikars’ love for Vada Pav, joked that putting it on the street-food snack can get the whole of Mumbai vaccinated before noon.

Soon, his tweet started getting many laughs and retweets, and other inspired by it joined in to mention the special dish enjoyed by most people in their states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the rollout of India’s Covid-19 vaccination programme on January 16, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. He is likely to interact via video link with some healthcare workers from across the country who will be receiving the shots on the first day, PTI reported.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

The Centre will communicate to the states the proportion in which it will provide the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccines to them for their priority groups, but the final decision on how to distribute the same at the district level will be made by the states.

In the initial phase, priority will be given to an estimated 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers. More than 79 lakh potential vaccine recipients have already been registered on the flagship Co-WIN IT platform, which will provide real-time information of vaccine stocks and will track individual recipients.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement