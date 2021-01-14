From putting it in Biryani to Maggi: Desi people share jokes on how best to vaccinate country against Covid

From momos to vada pav, all popular dishes have found mention in the jokes.

With less than a week to go for India to start its nationwide inoculation drive, coronavirus vaccines were shipped to multiple parts across the country on Wednesday. And online, people greeted the development with hope and humour.

As photos and video of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shots arriving in different states made it to social media, netizens came up with innovative ways on how the vaccine could be administered to people, and thus started one of the funniest trends on Twitter right now — how simply putting the vaccine in desi people’s favourite food is the best way to get everyone inoculated.

In one of the first tweets spotted on this, a user, N (@n_i_g_a_m), noting Mumbaikars’ love for Vada Pav, joked that putting it on the street-food snack can get the whole of Mumbai vaccinated before noon.

Put the vaccine in a pav and the whole of Mumbai will get vaccinated before noon — N (@n_i_g_a_m) January 12, 2021

Soon, his tweet started getting many laughs and retweets, and other inspired by it joined in to mention the special dish enjoyed by most people in their states.

Put the vaccine in undhiyu and chikki and the entire Gujarat will get vaccinated before 16th Jan 😂 — Khushi 😌 (@Bhaadmejaiye) January 14, 2021

Put the vaccine in Protein Powder entire fitness freaks will be vaccinated — LIFE is UPSIDE DOWN🙂 (@pandalikesmemes) January 14, 2021

Put the vaccine in Biryani and whole desi countries would be vaccinated by afternoon! — KiranVarma (@skvtwts) January 13, 2021

Put the #vaccine in Litti Chokha (लिट्टी चोखा) and the whole #Bihar will get vaccinated overnight……. 😝 — AB (@abtweet19) January 13, 2021

Put vaccine in Maggie and almost whole India get vaccinated. — Rehaan 🔰 (@sarcastiqlonda) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in Pani Puri and the whole India will get vaccinated before night. https://t.co/XZzruuvEix — D E V A N S H (@KoiLoadNi) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in Chai and whole India will be vaccinated by evening — Mayur🔥 (@aslimayur) January 13, 2021

Put vaccine in Misal, whole Pune will get vaccinated in a day. https://t.co/HczFJQIbZS — Vaishnavi G (@VaishnaviG_) January 13, 2021

Dear KCR Saab, https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Just put the Vaccine in Dum Biryani and entire Hyderabad will be vaccinated by tomorrow !! #HyderabadiBiryani#AurKyaChalraHyd — SHADAAB (@goodguyshadaab) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in Chennapoda and whole Odisha will get vaccinated overnight. pic.twitter.com/I7yZsopFnx — Samar of 69 (@samar_of_69) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in Tarri Poha and Whole Nagpur will be vaccinated by afternoon#Nagpurlovestarripoha — Sahil Sheikh (@De_Insomniac) January 13, 2021

Put vaccines in kebabs and the whole Lucknow will be vaccinated before night. — chai (@chaiimhn) January 13, 2021

put the vaccine in old monk and the entire country will get vaccinated over the weekend — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in momos and the whole of Delhi will get vaccinated before night. https://t.co/WDKmij5wLq — निगमनरेशर्मा (@nigamsharma9227) January 12, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the rollout of India’s Covid-19 vaccination programme on January 16, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. He is likely to interact via video link with some healthcare workers from across the country who will be receiving the shots on the first day, PTI reported.

The Centre will communicate to the states the proportion in which it will provide the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccines to them for their priority groups, but the final decision on how to distribute the same at the district level will be made by the states.

In the initial phase, priority will be given to an estimated 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers. More than 79 lakh potential vaccine recipients have already been registered on the flagship Co-WIN IT platform, which will provide real-time information of vaccine stocks and will track individual recipients.