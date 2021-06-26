This Twitter thread on desi people sharing how their fathers use formal language is winning the internet

Growing up in an Indian household is a unique experience, to say the least. With various unwritten rules and decorum, there are things that unite desi children around the world. Something similar happened when a Twitter user shared a recent conversation with her father on the microblogging site, only for others to say “totally relatable”.

A tweet by @twentytwobyPai left netizens in splits after she showed how her father used formal language to remind her of bank statements in order to file tax returns. “Trust that this finds you in your best of healths and spirits. I am as yet waiting for your bank statement to file your IT returns,” her dad says before adding: “Please expedite”.

Sharing a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with her dad, she wrote: “Why does my father text me like he’s writing an email to the manager?”

Why does my father text me like he’s writing an email to the manager? pic.twitter.com/ZXHHZv5fhY — Away, foul fiend! (@twentytwobyPai) June 24, 2021

The message garnered a lot of attention online with many tweeting that they could relate to it. While some wondered if he has worked in the banking sector, others said irrespective of what background their fathers belonged to, this formal way of messaging is a common practice for all desi dads!

Several users shared a similar experience. Here are some:

What’s with fathers using business communication with their children https://t.co/SR6sRizvff — Ojas (@ojasdate) June 25, 2021

This is my father omg. I don’t even talk to my Boss as fomally https://t.co/kgRccM5QlC — S- Styles/Swift/Seon-ho/Swetha (@swetha_13) June 25, 2021

damn i thought it was just my dad who did this https://t.co/osk2RuF5lf — pallavi student era (@pallavicore) June 25, 2021

Why are all dads secretly tax managers and tax managers only 😂😂 https://t.co/iXlh467nox — Blank (@TheGeek_Goddess) June 24, 2021

This is exactly how my father writes on whatsapp, Facebook etc. In fact he signs it with his name and date. https://t.co/p1QKNj2Nnf — Annie🇻🇦 🇮🇳 🇨🇦 (@piklismomma) June 24, 2021

Mine sends texts as if writing letter to bank manager but then signs them “Love, Dada.” https://t.co/usKABeyzba — Sanchia deSouza (@bombil_fry) June 24, 2021

So relatable but so glad I am not the only one who relies on dad for all bill pay reminders and tax filing. My trip back home always have a component of going to bank either for opening an account or closing one because we want to open it elsewhere…. https://t.co/jCzedj5hvo — prochi jain (@crazydreams) June 24, 2021

I miss my father, I can imagine this happening, maybe he will also leave a voice message with the same stern voice he would wake me up on a late morning 😅 https://t.co/0zsxaa7OIb — Jaycee (@jayceekk) June 24, 2021

Appa sent me a message that said ‘Read the story in the aforesaid link’. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Q1ZXmJekQj — Shooomaata (@iShO_o) June 24, 2021

This is how my father writes emails/texts to us. My mother on the other hand writes in three different languages, usually at the same time. https://t.co/GlBLjFr6wC — Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) June 24, 2021

When my dad got a hang of texting 15 years ago, he would do the same. His texts would start with Dear son and end with regards. https://t.co/IDnXaNQPXn — Akilesh Srikantaiah (@akileshsri) June 24, 2021

This is an Indian dad thing man. Case in point, My father’s email to me. (Yes, email. We write emails.) Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/XC6CzfvxvV — Abhishek Mande Bhot (@manicmande) June 24, 2021

I sent some grocery items on amazon pantry to my home. Little did I think this would be my father’s response 😅 pic.twitter.com/EJHCNeTeLs — Auro (@weekendbiker) June 24, 2021

Is he a banker? Here are my submissions: pic.twitter.com/eJpcyZQ2fZ — Ashwini (@ashb309) June 24, 2021

My dad also adds “Please acknowledge receipt” — And hell is just a sauna 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@blimeyharry) June 24, 2021

Does he send Gentle reminder messages as well? Along with “As discussed in our last call…..” — Yungwan (@Gunmaster_G9) June 24, 2021

My dad too. Every single time!! I complained about it a few times. Now he adds ‘Dear beta/daughter/name’ 😐🙄😭😑 — Badass Queen (@neha_rainlove) June 24, 2021

“It’s working as I command it” is the best I got till date. pic.twitter.com/9bXCLw9bpq — Alex Rogers (@alex_rogers800) June 24, 2021

Meanwhile, my dad chooses extreme brevity to the point of staccato pic.twitter.com/lRzGvFNjOp — Genderless Android ⚲ Futuristic Mermaid 🇵🇸 (@DietPravda) June 24, 2021

Ahahahahahaha. Reminds me of the time when my dad was working at a corporate and would pick up the phone and go ‘Hello, this is Sandeep’. I was 10 years old back then and would be like yes I know who you are?? — Shagun Ohri (@ShagunOhri) June 24, 2021