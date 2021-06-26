scorecardresearch
Friday, June 25, 2021
This Twitter thread on desi people sharing how their fathers use formal language is winning the internet

A conversation between a daughter and her father garnered a lot of attention online with many tweeting that they could relate to it.

New Delhi
June 26, 2021
it return, tax return, fathers filling tax return for kids, desi dads tweets, indian dads using formal language, relatable indian father tweets, indian expressThe Twitter user's message started a wholesome thread of dads being dads.

Growing up in an Indian household is a unique experience, to say the least. With various unwritten rules and decorum, there are things that unite desi children around the world. Something similar happened when a Twitter user shared a recent conversation with her father on the microblogging site, only for others to say “totally relatable”.

A tweet by @twentytwobyPai left netizens in splits after she showed how her father used formal language to remind her of bank statements in order to file tax returns. “Trust that this finds you in your best of healths and spirits. I am as yet waiting for your bank statement to file your IT returns,” her dad says before adding: “Please expedite”.

Sharing a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with her dad, she wrote: “Why does my father text me like he’s writing an email to the manager?”

The message garnered a lot of attention online with many tweeting that they could relate to it. While some wondered if he has worked in the banking sector, others said irrespective of what background their fathers belonged to, this formal way of messaging is a common practice for all desi dads!

Several users shared a similar experience. Here are some:

