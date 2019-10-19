‘Recycling geniuses’: Desi people are sharing #MiddleClassThings they do and it’s totally relatable!

In India, growing up in a middle-class home is nothing short of an interesting and unique experience. Recently, people have started discussing the most middle-class practices in their household on Twitter and to most of us it is relatable yet amusing.

Advertising

With hashtags #MiddleClassThings and #MiddleClassProblems, people are sharing online what it means to live in an Indian household — making typical sacrifices, recycling, struggles and of course jugaad to fix problems. From urging the local vegetable seller to give free dhaniya-mirchi to rolling out the toothpaste tube to extract the last portion of it are some of the everyday things that we all do in our lives but often don’t say it out loud.

While some saw the upside and credited desi folks for being “recycling geniuses”, others couldn’t help but highlight how much cautious they are when it comes to spending money.

Sample these:

Turning off even the phone charger when not in use because why waste electricity?#MiddleClassThings — Isha Ambani (@IshaAmbaniHoon) October 19, 2019

Family members going along with you just because you are going in car and have empty seats. 😉#middleclassthings — Prabhjot Singh (@theorionstinger) October 19, 2019

#middleclassproblems – keep your books, uniform, shoes nice and clean, so that 2 years later your little brother can use it. 😌 — Hemant Ray (@hemantray13) October 19, 2019

#MiddleClassProblems – waiting for the Bai to come do jhadu-pocha so you can go out. — тнαкυя ѕαнαв кα вєтα👑 (@_Nawab_Dheeraj_) October 19, 2019

You never can know how to utilise a plastic bottle of any soft drink if you never be in a middle-class family.#middleclassproblems — Antara Sarkar (@i_m_antara) October 19, 2019

We won’t change remote batteries. We will just keep beating the remote 100 times a day! #middleclassproblems — Seema More (@seemam02) October 18, 2019

Weekend’s here! Ab baalti bhar ke kapde dhule jayege! #MiddleClassProblems — Anupriya Singh (@cricketwoman) October 18, 2019

Squeezing the shit out of the finished toothpaste tube #middleclassproblems #middleclassthings — sasneha (@sasneha3) October 18, 2019

#middleclassproblems waiting for movie to come on #AmazonPrime — rohit bansal (@yudi_lovy) October 18, 2019

#middleclassproblems – “arey no problem. adjust karlenge” after stuffing 7 people inside one Wagon R. — Heena 🎈 (@HeenaAmrhin) October 18, 2019

#middleclassproblems

Check-in madness for window seat. — Bruised Soul (@tarun_imandi) October 18, 2019

#middleclassproblems

“Going in sleeper class because fare of first AC is our whole trip budget!” — Shubhansh Shukla (@SHUBHANSHSHUKLA) October 18, 2019

Ordering the same thing again and again in restaurent because of the fear of spending money on wrong dish.#MiddleClassProblems — Suyash (@isuyasharma) October 17, 2019

There’s a family of plastic carry bags in my house. One BIG DADDY plastic carry bag that holds all the other small plastic carry bags! #middleclassthings — Debopriyo Mukherjee (@DebopriyoM01) October 17, 2019

Changing bedsheets to the ‘special’ ones when relatives come.#middleclassthings — DEATH (@marrjao) October 16, 2019