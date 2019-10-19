Toggle Menu
'Recycling geniuses': Desi people are sharing #MiddleClassThings they do and it's totally relatable!

With hashtags #MiddleClassThings and #MiddleClassProblems, people are sharing online what it means to live in an Indian household -- making typical sacrifices, recycling, struggles and of course jugaad to fix problems.

Yes, we have all done it in our lives!

In India, growing up in a middle-class home is nothing short of an interesting and unique experience. Recently, people have started discussing the most middle-class practices in their household on Twitter and to most of us it is relatable yet amusing.

With hashtags #MiddleClassThings and #MiddleClassProblems, people are sharing online what it means to live in an Indian household — making typical sacrifices, recycling, struggles and of course jugaad to fix problems. From urging the local vegetable seller to give free dhaniya-mirchi to rolling out the toothpaste tube to extract the last portion of it are some of the everyday things that we all do in our lives but often don’t say it out loud.

While some saw the upside and credited desi folks for being “recycling geniuses”, others couldn’t help but highlight how much cautious they are when it comes to spending money.

Sample these:

