Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Desi people are learning English alphabets in a hilarious way using popular memes

The rules for the new template are pretty simple — pick a letter in any word and express what it stands for using a meme.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 29, 2021 9:24:32 pm
alphabet memes, alphabet stands for, desi twitter english memes, desi people english alphabet memes, viral news, latest indian memes, indian expressThe hilarious yet relatable meme trend has desi folks on Twitter engaged.

There is no dearth of creativity on the internet when it comes to turning any random moment or a thing into a hit meme. The latest trend that has desi people on Twitter hooked is an alphabet challenge, where they are coming up with hilarious meanings of a letter in each word. With hundreds of entries, even brands have joined in to have some fun.

The rules for the new template are pretty simple — pick a letter in any word and express what it stands for using a meme. From quintessential words for Indians like chai and abba to eminent personalities like Shashi Tharoor and Elon Musk, Tweeple have been using the template to give basic English a witty twist.

Not just brands and organisations, people too have been hooked to the current meme challenge. Check out some of the funniest entries here:

However, this is not the first time alphabet memes by desi Twitter users have taken over the mircoblogging site. In 2019, a similar trend was seen on the platform where people were replacing two or three alphabets with a witty picture.

