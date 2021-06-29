Desi people are learning English alphabets in a hilarious way using popular memes

The hilarious yet relatable meme trend has desi folks on Twitter engaged.

There is no dearth of creativity on the internet when it comes to turning any random moment or a thing into a hit meme. The latest trend that has desi people on Twitter hooked is an alphabet challenge, where they are coming up with hilarious meanings of a letter in each word. With hundreds of entries, even brands have joined in to have some fun.

The rules for the new template are pretty simple — pick a letter in any word and express what it stands for using a meme. From quintessential words for Indians like chai and abba to eminent personalities like Shashi Tharoor and Elon Musk, Tweeple have been using the template to give basic English a witty twist.

the ‘a’ in chai stands for pic.twitter.com/Y34Z9qdH5f — zomato (@zomato) June 29, 2021

The S in Sudarshan The K in Kriya

stands for: stands for: pic.twitter.com/T8LWn5MJZF — The Art of Living (@ArtofLiving) June 29, 2021

The M in my name stands for Mummy ko kuch toh reason dena padega to shop this #MyntraEORS.

Use #MyntraEORSKoiBhiReasonChalega

+ follow @Myntra to qualify. #ContestAlertIndia #Contest pic.twitter.com/M7DxkQQffP — Myntra (@myntra) June 29, 2021

The zz in pizza stands for

pizza khaane ke baad kya mast neend aati hai. 😴🍕😴 — Pizza Hut India (@PizzaHutIN) June 28, 2021

Not just brands and organisations, people too have been hooked to the current meme challenge. Check out some of the funniest entries here:

The “A” in Shah Rukh Khan stands for : pic.twitter.com/gjzUpuDt1M — विकास (@itsvikas__) June 28, 2021

The ‘N’ in Corona stands for pic.twitter.com/AVpXoxBgND — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 28, 2021

The ‘F’ in client feedback stands for: pic.twitter.com/wXwxSDgUCF — Vinit Wala (@vinit_wla) June 28, 2021

J in JEE stands for:- pic.twitter.com/5QOiVQOJ52 — priyanshu Tiwari (@priyans90000625) June 29, 2021

The ‘O’ in Opportunity stands for: pic.twitter.com/NjbpTH7CEO — Sikandar Patel (@Sikandarpatel42) June 28, 2021

L in salary stands for pic.twitter.com/D6IPVDRLic — desi_chandubing (@desi_chandubing) June 28, 2021

L in Life stands for pic.twitter.com/Fcf2XsgvtZ — Rachit M❤ (@RachitNawal) June 28, 2021

M in Chellam Stands for pic.twitter.com/OvtXVbB2Mv — Abhesive (@Abhesive) June 28, 2021

S in Shashi Tharoor stands for pic.twitter.com/15HtJDfOCh — tushR 🍕 (@heyytusharr) June 27, 2021

“S” in Snooze Alarm stands for pic.twitter.com/I0XgmTdjq8 — Aman Masih🇮🇳 (@Aman_masih) June 28, 2021

Y in the Yorker, stands for… pic.twitter.com/RnXE34lfWr — Abhijeet (@bhature_bazz) June 28, 2021

P in pimple stands for pic.twitter.com/UYZjSxGr5g — ARSH (@gapshap_45) June 28, 2021

The ‘i’ in Dhoni stands for : pic.twitter.com/LM5u52uTh7 — प्रशंसा🔪 (@bhakkk_lol) June 27, 2021

However, this is not the first time alphabet memes by desi Twitter users have taken over the mircoblogging site. In 2019, a similar trend was seen on the platform where people were replacing two or three alphabets with a witty picture.