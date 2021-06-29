Desi people are learning English alphabets in a hilarious way using popular memes

Updated: June 29, 2021 9:24:32 pm
There is no dearth of creativity on the internet when it comes to turning any random moment or a thing into a hit meme. The latest trend that has desi people on Twitter hooked is an alphabet challenge, where they are coming up with hilarious meanings of a letter in each word. With hundreds of entries, even brands have joined in to have some fun.
The rules for the new template are pretty simple — pick a letter in any word and express what it stands for using a meme. From quintessential words for Indians like chai and abba to eminent personalities like Shashi Tharoor and Elon Musk, Tweeple have been using the template to give basic English a witty twist.
the ‘a’ in chai stands for pic.twitter.com/Y34Z9qdH5f
— zomato (@zomato) June 29, 2021
The S in Sudarshan The K in Kriya
stands for: stands for: pic.twitter.com/T8LWn5MJZF
— The Art of Living (@ArtofLiving) June 29, 2021
The M in my name stands for Mummy ko kuch toh reason dena padega to shop this #MyntraEORS. DO get wacky. DON’T be reasonable. 1 winner bags a Myntra Gift Voucher worth Rs.5000.
Use #MyntraEORSKoiBhiReasonChalega
+ follow @Myntra to qualify. #ContestAlertIndia #Contest pic.twitter.com/M7DxkQQffP
— Myntra (@myntra) June 29, 2021
The zz in pizza stands for
pizza khaane ke baad kya mast neend aati hai. 😴🍕😴
— Pizza Hut India (@PizzaHutIN) June 28, 2021
Not just brands and organisations, people too have been hooked to the current meme challenge. Check out some of the funniest entries here:
The “A” in Shah Rukh Khan stands for : pic.twitter.com/gjzUpuDt1M
— विकास (@itsvikas__) June 28, 2021
The word B in https://t.co/AooyeFi7Dc stands for: pic.twitter.com/KwqhKI7xaT
— Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) June 28, 2021
The ‘N’ in Corona stands for pic.twitter.com/AVpXoxBgND
— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 28, 2021
The ‘F’ in client feedback stands for: pic.twitter.com/wXwxSDgUCF
— Vinit Wala (@vinit_wla) June 28, 2021
J in JEE stands for:- pic.twitter.com/5QOiVQOJ52
— priyanshu Tiwari (@priyans90000625) June 29, 2021
The ‘O’ in Opportunity stands for: pic.twitter.com/NjbpTH7CEO
— Sikandar Patel (@Sikandarpatel42) June 28, 2021
L in salary stands for pic.twitter.com/D6IPVDRLic
— desi_chandubing (@desi_chandubing) June 28, 2021
L in Life stands for pic.twitter.com/Fcf2XsgvtZ
— Rachit M❤ (@RachitNawal) June 28, 2021
M in Chellam Stands for pic.twitter.com/OvtXVbB2Mv
— Abhesive (@Abhesive) June 28, 2021
S in Shashi Tharoor stands for pic.twitter.com/15HtJDfOCh
— tushR 🍕 (@heyytusharr) June 27, 2021
“S” in Snooze Alarm stands for pic.twitter.com/I0XgmTdjq8
— Aman Masih🇮🇳 (@Aman_masih) June 28, 2021
Y in the Yorker, stands for… pic.twitter.com/RnXE34lfWr
— Abhijeet (@bhature_bazz) June 28, 2021
“Y” in Nokia 3310 Battery stands for: pic.twitter.com/C6fizz4cC5
— Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) June 28, 2021
P in pimple stands for pic.twitter.com/UYZjSxGr5g
— ARSH (@gapshap_45) June 28, 2021
T in “trip” stands for pic.twitter.com/A873S3Wgpy
— Shivansh🇮🇳 (@Shivansh_here_) June 28, 2021
The ‘R’ in Rohit Sharma stands for Redemption pic.twitter.com/jla5BiCA9h
— Saish💫 (@CricketSaish45) June 27, 2021
The ‘i’ in Dhoni stands for : pic.twitter.com/LM5u52uTh7
— प्रशंसा🔪 (@bhakkk_lol) June 27, 2021
However, this is not the first time alphabet memes by desi Twitter users have taken over the mircoblogging site. In 2019, a similar trend was seen on the platform where people were replacing two or three alphabets with a witty picture.
