A stitch in time! To combat shortage, Indians are sewing homemade face masks

One user tweeted a picture of her father stitching face masks and distributing them to vegetable vendors and health workers.

March 29, 2020
coronavirus, masks, covid-19, protective masks, people create masks, coronavirus india, coronavirus cases, coronavirus deaths “These are the real heroes,” tweeted a user while commenting on the viral post.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, people have been rushing to medical stores to get their hands on face masks, which have been flying off the shelves since the scare began in February, rendering most places hamstrung by their massive shortage. However, to combat the scarcity, many people have taken to making their own homemade masks.

In a post by, which has now gone viral, IAS officer Pamela Satpathy tweeted a picture of her mother along with a caption that read, “My Mother making #Masks on mission mode for my Municipal Corporation! Mummy, you inspire me in a million way.”

However, Satpathy’s mother is not the only one sewing masks to meet the soaring demand. Another user tweeted a picture of her father stitching face masks and distributing them to vegetable vendors and health workers.

Earlier, to combat the shortage, the Kerala government had directed prisons in the state to manufacture face masks.

