A stitch in time! To combat shortage, Indians are sewing homemade face masks

“These are the real heroes,” tweeted a user while commenting on the viral post. “These are the real heroes,” tweeted a user while commenting on the viral post.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, people have been rushing to medical stores to get their hands on face masks, which have been flying off the shelves since the scare began in February, rendering most places hamstrung by their massive shortage. However, to combat the scarcity, many people have taken to making their own homemade masks.

In a post by, which has now gone viral, IAS officer Pamela Satpathy tweeted a picture of her mother along with a caption that read, “My Mother making #Masks on mission mode for my Municipal Corporation! Mummy, you inspire me in a million way.”

My Mother making #Masks on mission mode for my Municipal Corporation!

Mummy, you inspire me in a million ways 🙏#StayHomeSaveLives #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xXYwOqk2f2 — Pamela Satpathy (@PamelaSatpathy) March 28, 2020

However, Satpathy’s mother is not the only one sewing masks to meet the soaring demand. Another user tweeted a picture of her father stitching face masks and distributing them to vegetable vendors and health workers.

My Mausa ji doing the same 😊 https://t.co/wGuJmdqnsu pic.twitter.com/id3u0CUrfi — Quarantined PUNekar (@ketanpunekarrr) March 29, 2020

Meet Mr. Khalid from charsadda.

He is busy in making local masks to save many lives from this #COVID2019 .

Society need people like him ❤ pic.twitter.com/MU7UeQ7ncc — Bilal Safi (@Bilalsafi161) March 22, 2020

These Are Real Heroes . Gowhar Ah Mir From Litter Pulwama making masks for people. Allah Tala Jazaye Khair Ataa Karre .. AameeN (SUHA DANISH)💋 pic.twitter.com/Id5Q6w6dOh — SUHA DANISH (@SUHADANISH2) March 27, 2020

IRS Officer Smt Sarika Jain ( Dy. Com. of IT Mumbai & physically challenged) She used today’s time in making masks and distributing free to needy people utilizing Janta Curfew Day. Let’s take inspiration

& pledge to stick to our duties towards fighting against Corona Virus. pic.twitter.com/k36rpWJyhl — Ashok Jain (@AshokJainBwd) March 22, 2020

Earlier, to combat the shortage, the Kerala government had directed prisons in the state to manufacture face masks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd