Desi mom who went viral for her Gucci belt reaction, wins the internet after styling it with saree

Many commented that now they can see why the woman thought it looked like a belt from DPS. (yourregularmom/ Instagram)

No matter how well-to-do one’s family is, desi moms are a bit too frugal to splash out on designer clothes. And a case in point was a mother’s raw reaction when she found out the price of a Gucci belt her daughter had bought. While her reaction took social media by storm, the mother is back again winning the internet after pairing it with a saree!

Earlier in June, Instagram user Chabi Gupta shared a candid reaction of her mother, Anita, opening a box consisting of a red and green belt her daughter bought from the luxury fashion brand. Shocked by the price of the product, the mother was seen declaring that it resembles to the belts worn by students of Delhi Public School (DPS), Ranchi.

Now, weeks after enjoying her new-found fame, the mother decided to try the belt herself but not without pulling some punches. So, wearing a plain georgette saree in magenta along with a multi-coloured embroidered blouse, she accessorised it with the famous belt.

“1 Way To Style Your GUCCI belt with Indian Saree ft. Desi Mom,” the daughter wrote while sharing the image, clicked in a lush green paddy field, contrasting quite well with her attire.

Netizens had fallen in love with the mother’s reaction and found it totally relatable, saying their mother would feel the same. But what really tickled the funny bones of people online was the mother hilariously roasting her daughter’s haute couture purchase. In the viral video she was found saying that the same product could’ve been purchased for Rs 150 if the Gucci buckle was replaced with that of the school uniform belt!

This time too, people loved the middle-aged woman’s style and appreciated that she decided to wear it, with many commenting how well she pulled it off. But people agreed it indeed looked like a DPS belt saying, “Aunty was right”.