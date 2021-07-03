This desi handshake meme trend trying to highlight paradoxes will leave you in splits

The hilarious yet relatable tweets have left many in splits.

Social media is largely unpredictable and it is particularly hard to determine what can become a fodder for memes. When it comes to creating memes, people on the internet can quickly give quirky twists to anything and everything under the sun. Currently, a couple of pictures of handshakes have taken social media by storm, with many Indians coming up with a desi version of the handshake meme to highlight glaring paradoxes.

This series of memes involves people using different images of handshakes to bring out interesting contradictions. The memes follow a certain pattern — while the picture on the left showing a normal handshake represents a certain scenario, the picture on the right showing twisted fingers locked in a firm grip is being used to talk about a contrasting situation or an unpopular opinion.

While some are following the template to poke fun at controversial opinions, others are using it to highlight how things may not always end the way one would expect them to.

The series of memes featuring the photos of the handshake is being used to hilariously depict different contradictions, starting from the difference between the CTC and the in-hand salary to paradoxical situations in human relationships. Check out some of the funny memes in this series below:

I love My favourite

listening to one is

songs Coca cola pic.twitter.com/lUhD7sFFXf — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) July 2, 2021

Ho mujhe Bada pachtaoge

chhod kar jo bada pachtaoge

tum jaaoge pic.twitter.com/XJKS9gXP9A — Radian⚡𝗥 𝗗 📖 (@therdmeme) July 2, 2021

CTC promised In-hand Salary pic.twitter.com/wVCsYN0m4j — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar4800) July 1, 2021

*Toothpaste in Indian house*

1st few days After a month pic.twitter.com/4BXLu1UXhH — Sindhi Chhokro (@seerwani_piyush) July 1, 2021

1) Atif Aslam is a good singer. 2) But quite overrated. pic.twitter.com/eKXcg7TvLV — MayMayholic (@maymayholic__) July 1, 2021

Google pay be like: You earn a reward better luck

Redeem it now: next time: pic.twitter.com/yc6VpnsclT — प्रशंसा (@bhakkk_lol) July 1, 2021

Nobody My siblings : ek baar haath mila pic.twitter.com/dPU8OIdsd1 — Phunny hai (@PhunnyHai) July 1, 2021

I love you but as a

Friend pic.twitter.com/i5bdTa66bN — Rahul Ranjan (@tatyabichumemer) July 1, 2021

im vegetarian but i eat egg pic.twitter.com/KjTlnzzqxU — Diaaa (@JoshiDiya_) July 1, 2021

I am a I am

content making

creator Instagram reels pic.twitter.com/jr9RO1KMSb — Dhaval Balai (@DhavalBalai) July 1, 2021

She likes But green

Tea Tea pic.twitter.com/RsfxUry3hz — Mad king (@GJhamtani) July 1, 2021