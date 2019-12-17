Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Priyanka Chopra in splits as Indian fans cheer Nick Jonas’ entry in Jumanji: The Next Level

The clip was first shared on Instagram on a handle dedicated to Jonas called the National Jiju. "Jija jee is an icon 🙌🏽 @nickjonas see everyone loves you!" the administrator of the page wrote while sharing the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 17, 2019 1:37:59 pm
priyanka chopra, nick jonas, jumanji next level, national jiju, fans cheer nick jonas jumanji, nick jonas jiju entry video, funny videos, indian express, entertainment news Priyanka Chopra thanked fans for their love showered on her husband.

A clip of Indian cinema goers cheering the entry of Nick Jonas in the film Jumanji: The Next Level has gone viral, and has even been shared by his wife Priyanka Chopra. The Jonas Brothers’ singer who plays Jefferson ‘Seaplane’ McDonough again in the second part of the rebooted series, makes a grand entrance in the film astride a horse.

The clip going viral on social media has people screaming “Jijaji aagaye, jijaji aagaye! Jijuuu!!! (Brother-in-law is here! Brother-in law!!!)” The clip was first shared on an Instagram on a handle dedicated to Nick called National Jiju. “Jija jee is an icon 🙌🏽 @nickjonas see everyone loves you!” the administrator of the page wrote while sharing the video.

Priyanka Chopra shared the clip with the caption “When @nickjonas enters a room in India…” and thanked everyone for their love on Twitter.

The comedy, which is a sequel to the 2017 hit, stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Awkwafina, among others.

