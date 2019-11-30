Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

These desi ‘doctor on the flight’ jokes have people in splits on social media

The viral meme has found takers in India as well, except that some Indian users seem to be replacing their fathers with mothers in the joke.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 30, 2019 1:36:59 pm
dad flight attendant jokes, dad jokes, doctor in the flight jokes, desi dad flight attendant jokes, indian mom doctor in flight jokes, viral news, viral memes, Trending, indian express In India, the meme was replaced by mothers

There are plenty of jokes about about parents who taunt their children about not becoming doctors. But now there’s a meme that mocks how parents can judge their children for their career choices.

The meme template is centred around a conversation between a person and their father on an aircraft after there’s a medical emergency and the flight attendant asks if there is a “doctor on this flight?”. The replies invariably mock the children’s profession, and how it can’t help anyone who needs medical assistance.

Although it’s not clear when and how the meme started, it’s been around for almost a week and has taken Twitter by storm. Here are some examples:

The viral meme has found takers in India as well, except that some Indian users seem to be replacing their fathers with mothers in the joke. And the focus is on the various homely cures that are suggested to evade medical problems.

Here are some examples:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement