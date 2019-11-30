These desi ‘doctor on the flight’ jokes have people in splits on social media

In India, the meme was replaced by mothers In India, the meme was replaced by mothers

There are plenty of jokes about about parents who taunt their children about not becoming doctors. But now there’s a meme that mocks how parents can judge their children for their career choices.

The meme template is centred around a conversation between a person and their father on an aircraft after there’s a medical emergency and the flight attendant asks if there is a “doctor on this flight?”. The replies invariably mock the children’s profession, and how it can’t help anyone who needs medical assistance.

Although it’s not clear when and how the meme started, it’s been around for almost a week and has taken Twitter by storm. Here are some examples:

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should’ve been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a cinematographer to help, are they? Me: Dad, there’s a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if “moody lighting” helps — Jackson Hayes (@jacksonhvisuals) November 26, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Mum: *nudging me* that should’ve been you Me: Not now Mum Mum: Not asking for a Twitter expert to help, are they? Me: Mum, there’s a medical emergency happening right now Mum: Go and see if being verified helps — Mathew Ingram (@mathewi) November 27, 2019

The viral meme has found takers in India as well, except that some Indian users seem to be replacing their fathers with mothers in the joke. And the focus is on the various homely cures that are suggested to evade medical problems.

Here are some examples:

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* should’ve been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for police, are they? Me: There’s a medical emergency happening Dad: Go and arrest them, see if it helps. #JustLikeThat https://t.co/FC3wf25tRf — Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) November 28, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: *nudging me* that should’ve been you. Me: Dad… Dad: There must be a book that you can use. Me: Dad, there’s a medical emergency happening right now. Dad: Check if asking, “When is the next book coming out” helps. — Penguin India (@PenguinIndia) November 28, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should’ve been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a comic, are they? Me: i got an honorary doctorate last year. Dad: Go see! Maybe he’s just honorarily dying. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 27, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad/Mom: *nudging me* that should’ve been you Me: Not now, Dad/Mom Dad/Mom: Not asking for a tech writer, are they? Me: There’s a medical emergency happening right now! Dad/Mom: Nevermind, how do I print my desktop? — Tushar Mehta (@thetymonbay) November 28, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* should’ve been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for an it guy, are they? Me: There’s a medical emergency happening Dad: Go and see if restart helps. — शिव कुमार यादवㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ . (@shivK__) November 28, 2019

flight attendant: is there a doctor on this flight? Indian dad: *nudging* that should’ve been me me: not again dad Dad: but I had so many responsibilities I couldn’t study me: *interrupting* I know dad dad: oh is it so hard for you to listen huh you pretentious piece of shit — Harleen Kaur (@_HarleenKaur) November 28, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should’ve been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a lawyer, are they? Me: There’s a medical emergency happening right now! Dad: Go and see if asking for an adjournment helps? — Chitranshul (@Ghair_Kanooni) November 27, 2019

flight attendant : is there a doctor on this flight? mom *nudges me* : that should’ve been you me : not now mom : not asking for a liberal arts student, are they? me : mom : go ask if your DU degree helps — kar (@donpenguinii) November 27, 2019

Flight attendant: is there a doctor on this flight? My mom: why? Flight attendant: a passenger is having a stroke My mom: use bolo apna phone phenk de sab theek hojayega. — icy spicy (@nishthuyaar) November 27, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Mom: *nudging me* jao munna, help kar do Munna: mein aap se ek baat kehna chahta hoon Mom: woh sab baad mein, pehle madad karo Munna: Circuit ko bhi baapu dikhai dete hai Mom: pic.twitter.com/J0S0FlGCHw — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 27, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Mom: *nudging me* that should’ve been you Me: Not now mom Mom: Not asking for a sales guy to help, are they? Me: Mom, there’s a medical emergency happening right now Mom: Go and see if creating a pitch deck helps — Kushagra Tyagi (@TweetsbyTyagi) November 27, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: is that you? Me: Not now, Appa Dad: No da. I genuinely don’t know what you do. Does it involve curing people? Me: Mom: These guys are chumma panicking. Am gonna go and ask that gentleman to have hot water with honey! *leaves* — Karthik (@The_Karthik) November 27, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Mom: that should’ve been you Me: Not now, Mom Mom: Not asking a sociologist for help, are they? Me: Mom, there’s a medical emergency Mom: go see if knowing the difference between Gemeinschaft and Gesellschaft helps. — DS (Anti MRA) (@ladkidyutiful) November 27, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should’ve been u Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for an lawyer, are they? Me: There’s a medical emergency happening right now! Dad: Go and see if saying “I see what is falling from milord” will help? — sanjoy ghose (@advsanjoy) November 27, 2019

Flight Attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? There is an emergency. Missus: *nudges* Me: I am a Diabetologist. Flight Attendant: Oh! Is it true that Diabetes can be cured by having methi seeds? Me: Err.. What about the emergency? Flight Attendant: What about karela juice?? — The Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) November 27, 2019

