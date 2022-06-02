‘Haircut > Harvard’: Desi dad’s reply to his son graduating from Harvard goes viral

No matter where you are, growing up in an Indian household is quite different. Indian parents have their own set of rules and regulations and it’s not easy to satisfy them. That’s exactly what happened when a man informed his father about graduating from Harvard University. His reply has left people laughing out loud online.

Saeb Ali Khan recently completed his Master of Architecture in Urban Design programme at Harvard University Graduate School of Design. Celebrating his convocation, Khan shared an image of him donning a tassel cap and black-maroon robe on a WhatsApp family group. However, instead of congratulating his son, his father replied: “You should have had a haircut today.”

Sharing the candid exchange on a Facebook group, Subtly Curry Traits, Khan quipped about the all-so-relatable moment. “Brown dad: (OC) (Haircut > Harvard)”, he wrote along with a screenshot of their conversation.

Soon, Khan’s post garnered a lot of attention on the Facebook group with many commenting their fathers react the same way. Most argued that desi dads are not good with words of encouragement or showering praise, however, it doesn’t mean they are not proud. Most agreed it’s their way of keeping them humble.

While some did side with his father and said he should have “shaved and got a haircut”, others said they loved his look and jokingly compared it to that of great scientists with long hair—Albert Einstein and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

As congratulatory messages poured in, with folks wishing Khan all the best for his future endeavours, a few said, the message from his father might be the most precious memory from his graduation day years later.

Last week, a similar incident happened when a man made it to the Forbes list of ’30 under 30′, and his father had a very subdued response as he replied with just a thumbs up emoji.