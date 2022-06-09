Desi bride dances with father to ‘O Saki Saki’: ‘Nora Fatehi, he’s coming for your spot’. Watch

Adding some desi tadka to the father-daughter dance at weddings, an Indian-origin woman has set the internet on fire with her dad. Video of the dynamic duo dancing to ‘O Saki Saki’ has amassed millions of views, giving #weddinggoals to many online.

Grooving to the item song from Batla House, bride Anisha Kay was seen stealing the show with her father, Kushan. Sharing a video of their powerful performance with complex moves on stage, Kay, wrote: “Made my dad do a Bollywood item song in our father-daughter dance.”

The Los Angeles-based dancer and orthodontist also tagged original star, actor Nora Fateh in her video, “He’s coming for your spot.” With nearly 4 million views, the Reel video has got everyone talking online.

Watch the video here:

However, the item number was not the only one performed by the. Kay later posted videos of them performing to a medley of songs from peepy disco hits in English and Bollywood numbers.

As the Reels went viral, people couldn’t get enough of his dancing skills and wanted more videos. Praising her father’s stage presence some joked he stole her thunder. Others were excited to recreate such a splendid moment at their own weddings, although had doubts if their fathers will be a sport like him.

However, while her dance with her father left was thrilled, the happy bride’s first dance with her husband too melted hearts online.