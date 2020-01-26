DeshKiBhasha: Indians on TikTok are celebrating Republic Day in all their languages

Using vernacular languages, people from across India are sharing their messages on Republic Day. Using vernacular languages, people from across India are sharing their messages on Republic Day.

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day, desi people on TikTok are observing the occasion by wishing people in their mother tongues.

The video-making app started a new trend called #DeshKiBhasha, urging users to mark the day in their native languages.

“Use your Mother Language to share your Republic Day wish and tell us why you feel proud of being an Indian!” the app wrote to its users.

The hashtag #DeshKiBhasha quickly gained momentum by dominating trends on the social media app, and saw an overwhelming response, with over 1.4 billion views in just a few hours.

From celebrities to TikTok influencers, everyone is participating in the trend, celebrating India’s ‘unity in diversity’. With a set filter featuring tricolour sunglasses and with a default message plastered on top — ‘Proud to be an Indian’ — the videos have taken social media by storm.

Check out some of the viral videos in different languages from the app.

Along with #DeshKiBhasa, #HappyRepublicDay is also trending on the app with over 400 million views, where people are celebrating the important day singing and dancing to patriotic songs and performing skits waving the national flag and donning tricolours.

