Monday, Nov 28, 2022

This Desert Rain Frog’s little squeaks are the sweetest thing out there

The desert frog is native to Namibia and South Africa.

Desert Rain Frog, Desert Rain Frog viral video, strange noise made by Desert Rain Frog, bizarre animal videos, weird seaside frog, strange animals viral videos, indian expresshe Desert Rain Frog camouflages itself for most of the daytime by covering itself with sand.

One can either find frogs cute or be repulsed by them. However, the Desert Rain Frog is a creature that most people will find adorable.

What makes this amphibian special is the squeaky noise it makes, which mimics a chew toy. As opposed to other frogs that make a croaking sound to attract mates, the Desert Rain Frog makes its squeaky noises to show anger and threaten the predator. To people, the frog’s attempts to scare someone appear endearing.

On Saturday, a popular account that goes by the name Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) shared a video of the frog’s squeaking and it soon gathered more than 46,000 likes.

The first video of the Desert Rain Frog was posted online by wildlife photographer Dean Boshoff in 2013. Boshoff had encountered the enchanting creature in the Port Nolloth area of South Africa. He posted a close-up 29-second video of the grey-and-white frog on YouTube on February 14, 2013.

Since then it has gathered over 23 million views. Commenting on this nine-year-old video, a YouTube user had written last year, “Good to see a lot of people are still commenting on this 8 years later. We can’t let this little king’s legacy die out, he must live on forever.”

This round-shaped frog is endemic to Namibia and South Africa and is found on the sand dunes near the sea coast. It only comes out at night and feeds on insects. The Desert Rain Frog camouflages itself for most of the daytime by covering itself with sand. To stay hydrated, the frog absorbs moisture from the seaside sand directly through its underside skin.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 05:17:24 pm
