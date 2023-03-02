‘Mysterious crispy pretzel shaped fried waffles’: Description of jalebis in Pakistani restaurant menu delights netizens

Jalebis are one of the most popular sweets in the Indian subcontinent, Afghanistan and even some African countries where it is known by different names. But have you ever thought of how you would define the sweet snack to a foreigner? A description of jalebis being compared to waffles and pretzels was shared on Twitter and it delighted netizens.

Translator and Booker winner Daisy Rockwell shared a Pakistani restaurant’s menu on Twitter that defined jalebis as a “Mysterious crispy pretzel shaped fried waffles soaked in rose water syrup”. She said she came across the “ultimate description of jalebi”.

Friends, @microMAF and I have just come across the ultimate description of jalebi! 🥨 🧇 pic.twitter.com/YXgSPYmRFP — Daisy Rockwell ڈیزی راکویل डेज़ी राक्वैल (@shreedaisy) February 28, 2023

The Pakistani restaurant had defined other sweet delicacies like “Gulab Jamon, Firni, Halwa, Dahi ki Kheer, Fruity Kulfi, Shahi Tukra” as well in its menu.

“You deserve all the mysterious crispy pretzels,” commented a user. “The descriptions in general are vastly superior to the usual stuff on menus. I would like to eat there!” said another. A third wrote, “fried waffles is ingenious + perhaps even apt!”

“I love that they call them mysterious. I am intrigued by this description,” posted another individual. “That’s probably as close as one could get with western references. Not an easy task given that the shape of jalebi is a standard on its own in language. Thank you for sharing. Makes you smile for sure,” shared another netizen.

Rockwell’s 2021 translation of Geetanjali Shree’s Tomb of Sand was the first South Asian book to win the International Booker Prize.