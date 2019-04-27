‘Depressed’ Daya from CID is now a hit meme and it’s giving people all the feels

Much before Netflix and Amazon Prime dominated our mind space, there was a time when Indian television was ruled by shows directed by Ekta Kapoor and of course BP Singh’s CID. The hit detective show, which continued to rule the TV domain for long 20-years, went into a hiatus in October 2018, however, its popularity among desi millennials is still there. And now a scene of show’s popular character Daya has become a bona fide meme on Twitter.

Advertising

Snapshots of the serious CID officer at a beach is going viral and has become the fodder of memes. The officer, who was known for two things in the show that became iconic in the television world—one, breaking the door to arrest a culprit and his powerful slap to make guilty confess the crime—the unusual scene showing him upset has caught the attention.

What garners desi meme-makers’ attention is hard to guess and it’s not just restricted to dialogues of upcoming Hindi films. Over the years, while many a time, the users brought back scenes from old films like featuring Rani Mukherjee in Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Mohabbatein and Kajol from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, CID‘s Daya seems to be the current pick of the users.

Using the scene to express immense sadness, Indian Twitterati are adding relatable context to his photos and it will surely leave you in splits.

When there’s power cut on a hot summer day. pic.twitter.com/2wMcf340Wo — Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) April 27, 2019

When she sends- “I love you baby!” but the message says ‘Forwarded’. pic.twitter.com/C350FaKAI9 — Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) April 27, 2019

When u are planning to take 6.30 train, reach at station by 6.25 and came to know that the train is cancelled …#Mumbaithings#MumbaiHarbourTrains pic.twitter.com/LVooLa40Dg — 💲@〽 (@Samcasm7) April 27, 2019

When you don’t get to break the door because it was already open. pic.twitter.com/lJQVwVu0JE — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) April 27, 2019

When no doors are left. pic.twitter.com/2WwBIHDTXy — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) April 27, 2019

Pic 1 : Mummy ne kaha Papa se poocho Pic 2 : Pappa ne kaha mummy se poocho Pic 3 : Iss saal bhi Goa ka trip cancel 😭 pic.twitter.com/mkaAa91qkf — B E A C H 🌌 (@diplomatic_bae) April 27, 2019

When u broke 26848 doors in a year but didn’t get respective appraisal pic.twitter.com/gvp56PFsuj — Chowkidar trollpool-2 (@niralsoni) April 27, 2019

Kisi ne bina jhaapad khaye gunah qubool kar liya lagta hai… pic.twitter.com/l0PMxYYwOw — Devil (@Baredevil_) April 27, 2019

when you spend the whole day with a girl on beach and then she updates her status

‘what a boring day ! pic.twitter.com/XeF028QOkk — Chirag (@chirag_rachchh) April 26, 2019

When she says – mere dil ka “darwaja” thodo jab dil mein entry doongi. pic.twitter.com/0e2ZS3IUHl — SharmaJi ka ladka (@Pranjultweet) April 27, 2019

When she texts you “I am wet” and you rush to her place to realise she was talking about the rain. pic.twitter.com/QQzmTowWlG — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 26, 2019

When u have been transferred to Shani Shingnapur pic.twitter.com/6aCADtTeTv — Dharmesh Stark (@Mumbaiikar) April 27, 2019

When someone says ” Mohabbat dastak deti hai ” par tumne toh kisi darwaze ko aajtak intact nahi chhoda – pic.twitter.com/BmtM38b9Rc — Memesahaab (@memesahaab) April 27, 2019

*When opportunity doesn’t knock & u have to build ur own DOOR* pic.twitter.com/P49a4Sxex3 — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) April 27, 2019