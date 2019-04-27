Toggle Menu
‘Depressed’ Daya from CID is now a hit meme and it’s giving people all the feelshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/depressed-daya-from-cid-is-now-a-hit-meme-and-its-giving-people-all-the-feels-5698220/

‘Depressed’ Daya from CID is now a hit meme and it’s giving people all the feels

Known for his bravery and powerful punches and slap and of course, breaking the doors -- the unusual scene seeing the CID officer upset set desi meme-makers in motion.

Snapshots of the serious CID officer at a beach is going viral and has become the fodder of memes.

Much before Netflix and Amazon Prime dominated our mind space, there was a time when Indian television was ruled by shows directed by Ekta Kapoor and of course BP Singh’s CID. The hit detective show, which continued to rule the TV domain for long 20-years, went into a hiatus in October 2018, however, its popularity among desi millennials is still there. And now a scene of show’s popular character Daya has become a bona fide meme on Twitter.

What garners desi meme-makers’ attention is hard to guess and it’s not just restricted to dialogues of upcoming Hindi films. Over the years, while many a time, the users brought back scenes from old films like featuring Rani Mukherjee in Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Mohabbatein and Kajol from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, CID‘s Daya seems to be the current pick of the users.

Using the scene to express immense sadness, Indian Twitterati are adding relatable context to his photos and it will surely leave you in splits.

