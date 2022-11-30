scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

‘Beyond what anyone could expect’: Denmark man loses precious watch at Bengaluru airport, staff step in to help

Contrary to his expectations, within 20 minutes Bengaluru Airport Engagement Centre responded. The Bengaluru Airport Terminal Lost and Found team as well as TCS staff also jumped in to help.

Andersen's experience won hearts online and several users praised the efforts.

People tend to treasure particular objects, and souvenirs hold a special place in one’s heart. Losing a treasured item turns out to be a painful experience and we try our level best to retrieve it.

While travelling in India, Anders Andersen from Denmark accidentally left his watch in one of the x-ray trays in the security check-in at Bengaluru Airport on November 26. Gifted by late grandfather as a birthday present, the watch holds high sentimental value for the man who was headed to Frankfurt.

Promptly, he sent an email to Bangalore International Airport Limited and Airports Authority of India about the loss. He also informed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) – UK & Europe.

The business man had little hopes in getting back his precious watch. “I was preparing myself for permanent departure of the watch, lost in an airport with more than 16m annual travelers, in a country with 1.4bn people. I could feel the loss creeping in under my skin,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

However, contrary to his expectations, within 20 minutes Bengaluru Airport Engagement Centre responded. The Bengaluru Airport Terminal Lost and Found team as well as TCS staff also jumped in to help.

Next day, he received the watch following the combined efforts of airport staff and TCS representatives. Overwhelmed with joy, Andersen appreciated the efforts. He wrote, “This was a tiny needle in a huge haystack situation, and I am overwhelmed by the professionalism, effectiveness and cooperation of Bengaluru Airport CISF and the Terminal Lost & Found team. And I am grateful to the Tata Group Consultancy Services team for their local assistance and commitment to reunite me with my watch.”

“This is also such a great practical example of professionalism and process performance scaling with scope of operations,” he added.

Andersen’s experience won hearts online and several users praised the efforts. A user commented, “Its so good to hear such wonderful stories- thanks for sharing this on LinkedIn. The watch is priceless and so are the people who helped bring it back to you.” Another user wrote, “Indian hospitality at its best! It is not just about our food and festivals but more importantly the spirit of India that people keep coming back. This would be indelibly etched in your memory forever. Welcome to the emotion called 🇮🇳”

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 06:18:03 pm
